Air Bearing Spindles Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2020 to 2025

Air bearing spindles are the motor-driven shafts that either transmits power to a cutting tool or holds a workpiece. Air bearing spindles are being designed and manufactured for several advanced industries such as printed circuit board (PCB), high volume automotive/industrial coating, semiconductor manufacturing, and precision machining. It offers an advantage of very low error motions owing to the fluid-film-averaging effect, cleanliness, high-performance & frictionless positioning, and less maintenance. This is one of the main drivers of air bearing spindle demand.

For industries, such as semiconductor processing, air bearing spindles are being used to provide a smooth, repeatable, and accurate motion resulting in superior surface texture. Contrasting to the ball bearing spindles, air bearings ensure least subsurface fracture in machining of hard materials by delivering a constant bearing stiffness.

The market for air bearing spindles is expected to reach rise at a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period. The growing electronic industry as well as favorable economic conditions around the globe are driving the growth of the air bearing spindles market.

AIR BEARING SPINDLE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Product Type

Aerostatic Air Bearing Spindle

Aerodynamic Air Bearing Spindle

By Operation:

Micro Machining

High Precision Machining

Heavy-duty Machining

By Application:

Drilling

Engraving

Milling

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

REGIONAL INSIGHT:

North America is likely to be the most profitable region throughout forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the technological advancements as well as the flourishing automotive sector in the U.S. and Canada. On the other hand, Europe is among the leading region due to the presence of leading market players. For instance, Westwind Air Bearings and Fives Landis Ltd. are among the key players worldwide.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate in the global air bearing spindle market during the forecast period. This is dominance of the region in electronics production due to the flourishing markets such as Taiwan, China, and Japan with significant production capabilities as well as low cost manufacturing. Moreover, India is projected to witness healthy demand for electronics products in upcoming years. For instance, there is surge in mobile phone market across the India along with rising number of mobile phone factories, further fuelling growth in demand for air bearing spindle. However, upsurge in consumer spending across the Middle East & Africa region provides lucrative opportunities for the air bearing spindle market.

FEW KEY PLAYERS IN OXYTOCIN MARKET:

Westwind Air Bearings (Novanta Inc.)

NTN Corporation

Seagull Solutions, Inc.

FME Corp.

Fives Landis Ltd. (Cranfield Precision)

Air Bearings Ltd

PI Nelson Air Corp

Cranfield Precision

