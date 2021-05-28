Air and Naval Countermeasures Market 2021 : Leading Players Envisioned By The Analysts Forecast 2030

The military aircrafts and naval vessels are used to perform under various types of operations which include peace keeping missions to strategic military operations. These aircrafts and naval vessels are facing constant threats from platform launched missiles and man portable air defense systems globally. To carry out the missions successfully, the air and naval countermeasures are required. The market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

As per records, 80% of all the aircraft losses has been attributed to air to air or ground to air missiles. Therefore the increasing threat for loss of aircrafts or naval vessels through ground to air or air to air attacks is primarily driving the global air and naval countermeasures market globally. The countermeasures and decoys are largely in the form of decoy flares of radar countermeasure chaff. These are designed to protect the aircraft or the naval vessels from heat seeking or radar guided missiles. Furthermore, the countermeasures can also be used for surveillance, target acquisition, and mine detection. In case of naval countermeasures, the scenarios have changed considerably over the years. The focus has shifted from battles of mass fleets. Today the naval vessels should be prepared to engage their targets on shore and provide air defense cover at the same time. In addition, the naval vessels also need to ensure the protection of commercial vessels from pirates. These factors are increasing the demand for naval and air countermeasures significantly.

However, the high price of installing the countermeasures is a primary factor hindering the demand for this market globally. Nevertheless the ongoing research and development in the defense and aerospace industry is expected to lower the price of the components in the coming years. Hence the demand for air and naval countermeasures are expected to increase considerably in future.

The report for air and naval countermeasures market will include a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints and opportunity present in the global market. In addition, the porter’s five forces will also be provided to give a better understanding the external forces present in the market. Going further, the market attractiveness analysis will identify the most attractive segment in the market and its opportunity in the future. In addition, the key trends effecting the global air and naval countermeasures market will also be provided in the study.

The global air and naval countermeasures market can be segmented by types and geography. In terms of types, the global market can be bifurcated into anti piracy systems, infra-red flares, RF technology and millimetric chaff decoys among others. The infra-red flares segment and anti piracy systems are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, these systems are increasingly being adopted by most of the major defense troops across the world to tackle asymmetric warfare effectively.

By geography, the global market can be segregated in to five strategic regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America and Europe has been analyzed to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growing demand for air and naval countermeasures for defense agencies in developed countries such the U.K., Germany, U.S. and France among others is expected to drive the demand in this market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising region owning to the presence of sdeveloping economies such as India and China who are investing heavily towards installing countermeasures in their aircrafts and vessels. Hence the region is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

The major players operating in the air and naval countermeasures market include Chemring Countermeasures USA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Wallop Defense Systems Ltd and Northrop Grumman Corporation among other emerging players globally.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

