AIOps Platform Market Professional Survey 2015 by Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Trends, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2025

Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) is an umbrella term for the use of big data analytics, machine learning (ML) and other artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to automate the identification and resolution of common information technology (IT) issues. The systems, services and applications in a large enterprise produce immense volumes of log and performance data. AIOps uses this data to monitor assets and gain visibility into dependencies without and outside of IT systems.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the AIOps Platform industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of AIOps Platform.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: – Interlink Software

AppDynamics

Splunk

HCL Technologies

Corvil

Logz.io

Dynatrace

BMC Software

GAVS Technologies

Devo

Loom Systems

Appnomic Systems

IBM

Grok

ITRS

ExtraHop

Correlsense

Tech Mahindra

Moogsoft

OpsDataStore

VMware

FixStream

Micro Focus

CloudFabrix

CA Technologies

AIMS Innovation

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the AIOps Platform market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Implementation Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

License and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

Others

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the AIOps Platform market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Real-time Analytics

Infrastructure Management

Application Performance Management

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary AIOps Platform Research Methodology Average Pricing Analysis Market Dynamics Correlation & Regression Analysis Recent Development, Policies&Regulatory Landscape Risk Analysis AIOps Platform Industry Analysis Global AIOps Platform Market Global AIOps Platform Market: Market Segmentation Company Profile

