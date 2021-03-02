AIOps Market Global Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers And Forecast To 2027

AIOps Market is valued at USD 2.22 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 14.33 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 30.50% over the forecast period.

AIOps Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. The rising implementation of regulatory standards and the increasing adoption of cloud-based IT solutions and increasing modes of online payments, utilization of AI for enhanced customer support services are key factors for the growth of global AIOps markets.

AIOps is the application stands for artificial intelligence in IT operations. It is popular for monitoring and managing modern IT environments that are hybrid, dynamic, distributed and componentized. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations through big data platform, predictive analytics, and machine learning (ML). Therefore, the organization is adopting cognitive solutions for enhancing productivity and performance. AIOps is used to integrating big data and machine learning functionality to analyze the ever-increasing volume, variety and velocity of data generated by IT in response to digital transformation. It is used to automate the identification and resolution of common information technology (IT) issues.

AIOps market report is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, end user industry and by regional & country level. Based upon type, global aiops market is classified into solutions and services. Based upon deployment, global aiops market is sub-classified into on-premise and cloud. Based upon end user industry, global aiops market is classified into media and entertainment, IT and telecom, retail, BFSI and others.

The regions covered in this aiops market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of aiops is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

BMC Software

Devo

Dynatrace

Elastic

ExtraHop

FixStream

Micro Focus

Moongsoft

AppDynamics

BigPanda

Splunk

IBM Corporation

Logz.io

Loom Systems

Others.

Wipro Partnerd with Moogsoft to Deliver Next-Gen Aiops Solutions

News: June, 13, 2019, Wipro Limited and Moogsoft announced a partnership. Wipro will further leverage Moogsoft’s industry-leading platform to deliver next-generation artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) solutions for its customers. Moogsoft’sAIOps platform helps IT teams in the real-time detection and remediation of IT incidents across applications, networks and IT infrastructure, ensuring continuous service delivery for customers. Wipro will provide end-to-end capabilities in AIOps transformation. This joint venture will help customers dramatically improve the business availability of IT through unified alert management, root cause analysis, proactive anomaly detection and predictive capabilities. It will allow Wipro to accelerate its customers’ digital transformation journey, and deliver increased business agility, developer productivity, and improved user experience.

AIOps Market Segmentation –

By Type: Solution, Service

By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

By End-user Industry: Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

