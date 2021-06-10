AI TV Market Research, Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis And Development Forecast to 2027| TCL, LG, Sony

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global AI TV Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The AI TV report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the AI TV market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. AI TV report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. AI TV report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global AI TV market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This AI TV research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the AI TV report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AI TV Market Research Report: TCL, LG, Sony, Sumsang, Haier, Xiaomi, PHILIPS, Skyworth, TOSHIBA, Hisense, Changhong

Global AI TV Market by Type: 32 Inch, 40 Inch, 42 Inch, 55 Inch, More than 60 Inch

Global AI TV Market by Application: Online, Offline

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global AI TV market?

What will be the size of the global AI TV market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global AI TV market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global AI TV market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global AI TV market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AI TV Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AI TV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 32 Inch

1.2.3 40 Inch

1.2.4 42 Inch

1.2.5 55 Inch

1.2.6 More than 60 Inch

1.3 Market by Sale Channel

1.3.1 Global AI TV Market Size Growth Rate by Sale Channel

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AI TV Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global AI TV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global AI TV Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top AI TV Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top AI TV Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top AI TV Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top AI TV Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top AI TV Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top AI TV Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global AI TV Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top AI TV Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top AI TV Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI TV Sales in 2020

3.2 Global AI TV Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top AI TV Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top AI TV Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI TV Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global AI TV Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global AI TV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global AI TV Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global AI TV Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global AI TV Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global AI TV Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global AI TV Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global AI TV Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global AI TV Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global AI TV Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global AI TV Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global AI TV Price by Type

4.3.1 Global AI TV Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global AI TV Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global AI TV Sales by Sale Channel

5.1.1 Global AI TV Historical Sales by Sale Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AI TV Forecasted Sales by Sale Channel (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global AI TV Sales Market Share by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

5.2 Global AI TV Revenue by Sale Channel

5.2.1 Global AI TV Historical Revenue by Sale Channel (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global AI TV Forecasted Revenue by Sale Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AI TV Revenue Market Share by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

5.3 Global AI TV Price by Sale Channel

5.3.1 Global AI TV Price by Sale Channel (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global AI TV Price Forecast by Sale Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America AI TV Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America AI TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America AI TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America AI TV Market Size by Sale Channel

6.2.1 North America AI TV Sales by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America AI TV Revenue by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

6.3 North America AI TV Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America AI TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America AI TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI TV Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe AI TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe AI TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe AI TV Market Size by Sale Channel

7.2.1 Europe AI TV Sales by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe AI TV Revenue by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe AI TV Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe AI TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe AI TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific AI TV Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific AI TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific AI TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific AI TV Market Size by Sale Channel

8.2.1 Asia Pacific AI TV Sales by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific AI TV Revenue by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific AI TV Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific AI TV Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific AI TV Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI TV Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America AI TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America AI TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America AI TV Market Size by Sale Channel

9.2.1 Latin America AI TV Sales by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America AI TV Revenue by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America AI TV Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America AI TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America AI TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa AI TV Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa AI TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa AI TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa AI TV Market Size by Sale Channel

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa AI TV Sales by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa AI TV Revenue by Sale Channel (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa AI TV Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa AI TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa AI TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TCL

11.1.1 TCL Corporation Information

11.1.2 TCL Overview

11.1.3 TCL AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 TCL AI TV Product Description

11.1.5 TCL Recent Developments

11.2 LG

11.2.1 LG Corporation Information

11.2.2 LG Overview

11.2.3 LG AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 LG AI TV Product Description

11.2.5 LG Recent Developments

11.3 Sony

11.3.1 Sony Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sony Overview

11.3.3 Sony AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Sony AI TV Product Description

11.3.5 Sony Recent Developments

11.4 Sumsang

11.4.1 Sumsang Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sumsang Overview

11.4.3 Sumsang AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sumsang AI TV Product Description

11.4.5 Sumsang Recent Developments

11.5 Haier

11.5.1 Haier Corporation Information

11.5.2 Haier Overview

11.5.3 Haier AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Haier AI TV Product Description

11.5.5 Haier Recent Developments

11.6 Xiaomi

11.6.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

11.6.2 Xiaomi Overview

11.6.3 Xiaomi AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Xiaomi AI TV Product Description

11.6.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments

11.7 PHILIPS

11.7.1 PHILIPS Corporation Information

11.7.2 PHILIPS Overview

11.7.3 PHILIPS AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PHILIPS AI TV Product Description

11.7.5 PHILIPS Recent Developments

11.8 Skyworth

11.8.1 Skyworth Corporation Information

11.8.2 Skyworth Overview

11.8.3 Skyworth AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Skyworth AI TV Product Description

11.8.5 Skyworth Recent Developments

11.9 TOSHIBA

11.9.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

11.9.2 TOSHIBA Overview

11.9.3 TOSHIBA AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 TOSHIBA AI TV Product Description

11.9.5 TOSHIBA Recent Developments

11.10 Hisense

11.10.1 Hisense Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hisense Overview

11.10.3 Hisense AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hisense AI TV Product Description

11.10.5 Hisense Recent Developments

11.11 Changhong

11.11.1 Changhong Corporation Information

11.11.2 Changhong Overview

11.11.3 Changhong AI TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Changhong AI TV Product Description

11.11.5 Changhong Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 AI TV Value Chain Analysis

12.2 AI TV Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 AI TV Production Mode & Process

12.4 AI TV Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 AI TV Sales Channels

12.4.2 AI TV Distributors

12.5 AI TV Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 AI TV Industry Trends

13.2 AI TV Market Drivers

13.3 AI TV Market Challenges

13.4 AI TV Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global AI TV Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

