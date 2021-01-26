AI Training Dataset Market 2021 Predictable to reach USD 4.8 billion Over 2028 Key Players- Google, LLC (Kaggle); Appen Limited; Cogito Tech LLC; Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Scale AI; Inc.; Samasource Inc.; Alegion; and Deep Vision Data

The Global AI Training Dataset Market size is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of +22%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Artificial intelligence technology is proliferating. As organizations are transitioning towards automation, the demand for technology is rising. The technology has provided unprecedented advances across various industry verticals, including marketing, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and many others. The benefits of integrating the technology across various operations of the organizations have outweighed its costs, thereby driving adoption.

Due to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technology, the need for training sets is rising exponentially. To make the technology more versatile and accurate with its predictions, a wide number of companies are entering the market space by releasing various datasets operating across various use cases to train the machine learning algorithm. Such factors are substantially contributing to market growth.

Top vendors of AI Training Dataset Market:

· Google, LLC (Kaggle)

· Appen Limited

· Cogito Tech LLC

· Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

· Amazon Web Services, Inc.

· Microsoft Corporation

· Scale AI Inc.

· Samasource Inc.

· Alegion

· Deep Vision Data.

The report comprises and analyzes the global factors and major key points like recent trends, revenue, regions of the market. North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and India are the global regions that have a lot of scope in this market. Researched data also shows the restraints of this market in the upcoming five year.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing creation of synthetic training data for unsupervised and supervised training of machine learning algorithm is driving the adoption of datasets by organizations thereby catalyzing market growth.

The image/video segment is expected to portray high growth rate of more than 25.0% over the projected period.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the substantial adoption of AI technology.

The key players in the market.

AI Training Dataset Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2028)

· Text

· Image/Video

· Audio

AI Training Dataset Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2028)

· IT

· Automotive

· Government

· Healthcare

· BFSI

· Retail & E-commerce

· Others

This analyzed report consists of various methodologies and states about the global AI Training Dataset Market competitors, to increase the sales and it consists of statistical data, which provides insights to run the business rapidly. Report Consultant concludes, by focusing on the futuristic opportunities that will drive the growth of the market in the near future.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of AI Training Dataset Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2027

