AI Software in Legal Industry Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Luminance Technologies Ltd., ROSS Intelligence Inc., Kira Inc., IBM Corporation, LexisNexis Group Inc., CS Disco Inc

The AI Software in Legal Industry Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The AI software market in the legal industry is projected to register a growth of over 28% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of AI Software in Legal Industry Market are Luminance Technologies Ltd., ROSS Intelligence Inc., Kira Inc., IBM Corporation, LexisNexis Group Inc., CS Disco Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Veritone Inc., Casetext Inc, Neota Logic Inc., Brainspace Corporation, Smokeball Inc., Text IQ Inc., OpenText Corporation” and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In October 2019, with the help of IBM Watson Knowledge Studio and the Watson Discovery service, QNC GmbH, a legal tech firm, was able to launch its new digital law firm subscription service and provide affordable, fast, flat-rate online legal services to small enterprises in Germany.

– In October 2019, ROSS Intelligence and Clio announced an integration between their innovative AI-enabled products. Cilo is one of the significant players in the cloud-based legal technology provider. As a result of this partnership, all Clio customers will have a chance to use ROSS’s Document Analyzer.

Key Market Trends:

Contract Review and Management is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

– AI software is predominantly making its presence felt in the legal industry by helping and automating various tasks. AI tools are used to complete any number of contract-related tasks from clause identification and extraction to contract review and management.

– AI is improving how firms and in-house legal departments are handling contracts by centralizing contract management through a single AI tool and automating routine tasks across the contract management lifecycle.

– Furthermore, AI is transforming the contract review and management services in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, One of India’s leading firms, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, is leveraging the power of AI for contract analysis and review by partnering with Canadian AI assistant Kira Systems.

– In October 2019, LawGeex, a significant contract review automation (CRA) provider, released LawGeex 5.0, which automates the review and approval of routine contracts incorporating customer requests in three vital areas such as accelerated deployment, data-driven optimization, and extended coverage.

Regional Outlook of AI Software in Legal Industry Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The AI Software in Legal Industry Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

