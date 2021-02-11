AI Sensor Market 2021 Analysis, Status and Business Outlook | Global Players – Amazon, Google LLC, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft

Latest added AI Sensor Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Amazon, Google LLC, Apple, Facebook, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft, Cyrcadia Health, Enlitic. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The AI sensor market size is estimated to grow from USD 52.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 666.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. Increase in incorporation of high-resolution cameras equipped with image sensors in mobile devices, growth in adoption of image cameras for automotive applications, and rise in use of image sensors in improved medical imaging solutions are among the factors driving the growth of the image sensor market.

Key Market Players:

Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), SK hynix Inc. (South Korea), PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan) are some of the key players in the image sensor market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Image Sensor Market

The outbreak and the spread of COVID-19 have significantly impacted players operating in the image sensor value chain. The increased global demand for smartphones is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the image sensor market. However, as the sales of smartphones have decreased significantly worldwide owing to lockdowns imposed by different governments to contain the spread of the COVID-19, it has impacted the growth of the image sensor market. Moreover, these lockdowns have also impacted the production of image sensors. They have also affected the GDP of countries and the per capita income of individuals across the world. The low disposable income has resulted in reduced purchasing power of masses, thereby resulting in a decline in the y-o-y growth for the whole market.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increase in incorporation of high-resolution cameras equipped with image sensors in mobile devices

The increasing number of cameras being used in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the image sensor market. As the importance of camera features and image quality in smartphones is increasing, OEM are putting their efforts to develop image sensors with a small footprint and enhanced functionalities to maintain the usability and thinness of smartphones. The installation of multiple cameras in a single smartphone unit results in optical zoom, improved high-dynamic range (HDR), and low-light photography, as well as enables portrait mode switching and 3D imaging features.

Restraint: Easy availability of LiDAR solutions for use in autonomous vehicles

The easy availability of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for use in autonomous vehicles is restraining the growth of the image sensor market. Automobile manufacturers require environment sensing technologies in their autonomous vehicles. These technologies allow computing systems installed in vehicles to control their speed, as well as enable them to decide where to turn, when to change lanes, or when to apply brakes. Presently, the companies involved in the development of autonomous vehicles use LiDAR technology, which is an advanced form of short-range radio detection and ranging (RADAR), and a set of cameras to get visual information about the surroundings. Most of the manufacturers rely on LiDAR solutions instead of cameras systems, as the algorithms used by computing systems in autonomous vehicles are not powerful enough to compute the visual data collected from multiple cameras.

Opportunity: Increased adoption of image sensor cameras in autonomous vehicles

Increased adoption of cameras in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications, as well as in driverless cars, is expected to create new opportunities and revenue streams for companies operating in the image sensor market. Over the years, smartphones, surveillance cameras, and other devices are leveraging AI to improve the quality of the pictures taken, understating the recoded videos, and differentiating objects from humans. The key applications of AI-enabled cameras are dependent on the images and videos sent to the processing units that can be stored on the cloud. These images and videos are prone to data leakage risks during their transmission. Thus, companies such as Sony Corporation (Japan) are developing image sensors with AI capabilities to overcome these drawbacks. In May 2020, Sony Corporation (Japan) launched IMX500, which is equipped with both processing power and memory. This image sensor carries out machine learning and helps in powering computer vision operations without using any external hardware. The 3D ToF image sensors can be deployed in smartphones for the 3D perception of the surroundings for AR/VR applications.

Challenge: Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak and spread have impacted the world. It has severely affected the global manufacturing sector owing to the supply chain disruptions. The pandemic has significantly affected all end users of image sensors. The decline in the production of smartphones and automobiles has resulted in decreased global demand for image sensors. This has led to less manufacturing of image sensors, thereby acting as a challenge for the manufacturers of image sensors.

Consumer electronics end user to lead image sensor market during forecast period

In 2019, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest size of the image sensor market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of cameras equipped with image sensors in smartphones across the world. The growing focus of consumers on smartphone photography has become one of the essential factors to be taken into consideration by smartphone manufacturers. These manufacturers offer smartphones with up to 7 cameras in a single unit.

Recent Developments

In June 2020, OmniVision Technologies, Inc. strengthened its presence in the image sensor market by launching OX03C10 image sensors. These sensors offer 140 dB high-dynamic range (HDR) and top light-emitting diode (LED) flicker mitigation performance for automotive viewing cameras.

In May 2020, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation, launched IMX500, which is equipped with both processing power and memory capabilities. This image sensor carries out machine learning and powers computer vision operations without using any external hardware

In May 2020, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation, partnered with Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology company. Under this partnership, both the companies are combining their efforts to create smart camera solutions for their mutual enterprise customers. This joint effort of both companies is expected to integrate the Microsoft Azure AI capabilities with intelligent vision sensors, IMX500 of Sony, for smart camera and video analytics applications.

In May 2020, Panasonic Corporation partnered with Blue Yonder Group, Inc., a US-based end-to-end supply chain software provider. The company purchased shares of Blue Yonder Group for USD 5.5 billion through secondary sales. It also bought a 20% minority ownership stake and has one seat in the board of directors. This partnership is expected to enable Panasonic to accelerate its autonomous supply chain using IoT and machine learning solutions of Blue Yonder.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Neural networks

Case- based reasoning

Inductive learning

Ambient- intelligence

Other

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Vision

By End-use

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Advertising and Media

Automotive and Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing and Retail

Health monitoring

Maintenance and inspection

Biosensor

Human- computer interaction

Others

AI Sensor Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks & entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report provides fact-based & penetrating insights from the customers. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities & potential threats are offered via this report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment. This international AI Sensor Market report is comprehensive & opens a door of international market for the products. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product.

