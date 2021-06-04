AI Sensor Market 2021-2027 Record-Breaking Rise | Amazon, Google LLC, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft

The AI Sensor Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2020 to USD 666.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added AI Sensor Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Amazon, Google LLC, Apple, Facebook, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft, Cyrcadia Health, Enlitic. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Artificial Intelligence Sensors: Introduction

Artificial intelligence sensors are the devices which track the raw data and transfers it to another device. The receiver then collects and computes the data to present the results. These sensors are used in various fields of technology as they are essential components. For instance, pressure sensor is used between pieces of tile to measure weight.

Currently, the trend is shifting to integrated circuits which are optimized for machine learning. This processing is known as Edge AI. The sensor solutions are becoming resourceful as they deliver finalized meaningful data.

Moreover, the rise of AI is offering new sensor applications for intelligent sensing. For instance, human like operations will require a degree of artificial intelligence, sensors, as well as machine learning.

AI based sensors have strongest innovations in consumer applications, particularly in human machine interfaces.

Deployment of Sensors in Artificial Intelligence

Despite its presence from decades, artificial intelligence has grabbed center stage for business intelligence. This is due to the growing data, increasing scalability of cloud computing, and AI accelerators.

According to studies, 75% of commercial apps will use AI, and 90% of consumers are likely to interact with customer support bots by 2021. In addition, more than 50% of robots will use artificial intelligence.

AI sensors are being deployed in different sectors such as diagnostics in medical applications, to improve the performance of energy sources, health and security of people, exploration of space, and environmental monitoring. Hence, these applications are driving the usage of AI sensors.

High Power consumption and extra cost may hamper the market growth

High power consumption minimizes the amount of data that can be transferred through a communication channel. This will affect the efficiency in artificial intelligence applications.

However, local processing neural networks can be the best option as power consumption can be controlled.

The extra cost is incurred due to the adoption of sensors in the device or application. This also reduces the life of a device and may affect the cost of manufacturing artificial intelligence sensors.

Maximum Growth to be Observed in the Asia Pacific Market

In terms of region, the global artificial intelligence sensors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

The artificial intelligence sensors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing implementation of industrial robots in Japan, China, and South Korea, increasing investments in defense as well as health care, and increasing development activities. These factors are expected to drive the demand for artificial intelligence sensor products.

The artificial intelligence sensors market in North America and Europe is likely to show high growth rate, the second largest after Asia Pacific. This is due to high spending power, and currency value.

The market in Middle East & Africa is also expected to show growth in the coming years.

Key Players in the Global Market

The global artificial intelligence sensors market is highly fragmented. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansion to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence sensors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products and to gain higher profit margins.

Key players operating in the global artificial intelligence sensors market include:

Infineon Technologies AG.

Panasonic Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Siemens AG.

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market: Research Scope

Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, by Type

Pressure Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Optical Sensor

Flow Sensors

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, by Application

Cognitive Science

Robotics

Natural Interface

Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



