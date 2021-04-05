AI Recruitment Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by SAP SE (Germany), Zoho Corporation (India), Google LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Automatic Data Processing LCC (US)

The AI Recruitment market report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights based on various aspects such as types, applications and regions. The report is further bifurcated in various other segments in order to increase its accessibility and aid the client in finding relevant information easily related to the AI Recruitment market.

This report focuses on the global top players: SAP SE (Germany), Zoho Corporation (India), Google LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Automatic Data Processing LCC (US), Ultimate Software (US), SmartRecruiters (US), Jobvite (US), CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India), HireVue (US), Textio (US), Mya Systems Inc. (US), Talentrecruit (India), TalentMind (Singapore)

Description:

The report analyzes the growth rate and CAGR of the AI Recruitment market and details a complete account of the market while considering major factors that contribute to the growth of the AI Recruitment market. The AI Recruitment market report provides actual market values where it’s possible and also estimates a ball park figure where possible to give you a rough outline of the various market dynamics.

AI Recruitment Market by types:

Candidate Discovery

Candidate Relationship Management

Job Market Forecasting

Ad Automation

Candidate Assessments

AI Recruitment Market by Applications:

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Geographical Regions covered by AI Recruitment Market are:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Research Methodology:

The AI Recruitment market report has been assessed using both primary as well as the secondary research techniques as well as in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses. The study involves primary interviews, surveys, and vendor briefings and other essential aspects. The AI Recruitment market data is then validated and verified through the primary sources and gives you a comprehensive account of the market scope.

Some of The Key Aspects Covered in This Report:

What will be the AI Recruitment market development rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the important factors driving the AI Recruitment market?

What will be the size of the AI Recruitment market in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the AI Recruitment market?

