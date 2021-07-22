AI Infrastructure Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2021-2028

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure are those platforms upon which organizations can build intelligent applications that are predictive, self-healing and that requires minimal human intervention. IT Infrastructure is strained by new age technologies like IoT, Mobility, and Big Data. The need for intelligent infrastructure is evident more than ever for harnessing the power of AI platforms. AI infrastructure covers every step of the machine learning workflow. It allows data engineers, data scientist, DevOps teams and software engineers to manage and access the computing resources to train, deploy and test AI algorithms. With the use of AI infrastructure, the workload is mapped to the correct configuration of virtual machines and servers. AI infrastructure is allowing organizations to work on capacity planning, storage management, resource utilization, anomaly detection, threat detection, and analysis.

Growing acceptance of cloud machine learning platform in organizations and escalating demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centres is driving the growth of AI infrastructure market. Expanding usage of AI applications in vertical industries such as healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and tourism is expected to boost the market of AI infrastructure. Another factor driving the growth of AI infrastructure market. However, lack of AI hardware experts in the field is restraining the growth of AI infrastructure market. Contrarily, increasing shift of focus on developing human-aware AI systems is an opportunity for AI infrastructure market in the forecasted years.

To fully take benefit of the opportunities obtainable by AI, organizations need sufficient performance computing resources, including CPUs and GPUs. A CPU-based environment have handle basic AI workloads, but deep learning includes multiple big data sets and installing accessible neural network algorithms. For that, CPU-based computing might not be sufficient. Therefore, computing capacity and density will also increase, as higher efficiency networks, storage and AI-based infrastructure will be demanded.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global AI infrastructure industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global AI infrastructure market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global AI infrastructure market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

