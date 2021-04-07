AI Infrastructure Market, by Offering (Hardware, Software), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud Based, Hybrid) – Global Forecast to 2026

The AI infrastructure market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by offering, deployment, technology, end-user and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights

The AI infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 63.7 Billion by 2026, from USD 16.5 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 25.2% during 2021-2026.

Market Scope and Market Size

AI Infrastructure market is segmented by region and further by countries, offering, deployment, technology, and end-user. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI infrastructure market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The research covers the current and historic AI infrastructure market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Samsung Electronics, Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Amazon Web Services, CISCO, and Dell among others.

Report further studies the market development status and future and AI Infrastructure Market trend across the world. Also, it splits AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by offering, deployment, technology, end-user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud Based

Hybrid

By Technology

Machine learning

Deep learning

By End-user

Enterprises

Government

Cloud Service Providers

By Geography

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Rest of the World Middle East Africa



Reason to purchase this report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global AI infrastructure market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and AI infrastructure market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global AI infrastructure market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global AI infrastructure market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top AI infrastructure market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.