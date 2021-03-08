AI Infrastructure Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Oracle, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Facebook

Global AI Infrastructure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The AI Infrastructure market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Food & Beverage Packaging Market with its specific geographical regions.

AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2019 to USD 50.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.1%

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in AI Infrastructure Market Report are : , Xilinx, CiscoNutanix, Habana Labs, Oracle, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Facebook, HPE, Amazon Web Services, ARM, Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA Corporation, CISCO, Pure Storage, Synopsys Inc., Google, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics

Artificial Intelligence technology moves from the experimentation phase towards the adoption phase, it will primarily require a significant amount of computing resources and advance infrastructure. AI infrastructure requires multiple resources, which can provide sufficient performance, the computing resources include CPUs and GPUs, high storage capacity, advanced networking infrastructure, and high security.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05212034749/Global-AI-Infrastructure-Market-Report-2020-by-Key-Players-Types-Applications-Countries-Market-Size-Forecast-to-2026-Based-on-2020-COVID-19-Worldwide-Spread-/inquiry?Mode=21

Global AI Infrastructure Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers (CSP)

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Hardware

Software

Regional Analysis for AI Infrastructure Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global AI Infrastructure market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Recent Developments

July 2020: IBM Corporation announced the launch of Elastic Storage System (ESS) 5000 and updated Cloud Object Storage (COS) and Spectrum Discover as part of a new AI storage portfolio to support AI infrastructure. ESS 5000 is optimized for the Collect stage. This is based around IBM Power9 servers and operates the firm’s Spectrum Scale parallel file system.

Dec 2019 – Intel Corporation announced that it had acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep learning accelerators for the data centers, for approximately USD 2 billion. The acquisition will strengthen Intel’s artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio and accelerate its efforts in the fast-growing AI silicon market.

Oct 2019 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the advancements to SimpliVity, the company’s flagship hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) platform. This new generation of HCI is powered with artificial intelligence that simplifies virtual machine (VM) management and frees the IT staff to focus on innovation.

AI Infrastructure Market Scenario:

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the AI Infrastructure Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, developments, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the AI Infrastructure Market in a detailed manner for better insights into the businesses.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, threats, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05212034749/Global-AI-Infrastructure-Market-Report-2020-by-Key-Players-Types-Applications-Countries-Market-Size-Forecast-to-2026-Based-on-2020-COVID-19-Worldwide-Spread?Mode=21

Table of Contents:

-AI Infrastructure Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-AI Infrastructure Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, AI Infrastructure market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the AI Infrastructure Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com