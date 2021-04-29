AI in Pharmaceutical Market to Cross USD 8150 Million by 2026

As per the report published by Facts and Factors, the global AI for Pharmaceutical market was valued at approximately USD 550 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8150 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 47% between 2020 and 2026.

AI and machine learning have encompassed all the prominent sectors of the industries. AI refers to the system of technology in which intelligent sensors collect a plethora of information and analyzes this data and activates a response in the shortest possible time. AI in pharmaceutical plays an important role in predicting the success rate of experiment based on various biological and non-biological factors

Some main participants of the AI for Pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Novartis, Bayer, Takeda, Roche, Merck, Glaxo SmithKline, Eli Lilly, Astra Zeneca, and Allergan among others.

Request Download Link for PDF Sample Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ai-for-pharmaceutical-market

Reduction in the cost and time of drug discovery is the major factor responsible for the growth of AI in Pharmaceutical

AI has the potential to accelerate the new discovery and also increase productivity reducing the cost of operation and time to market. It assists in screening the drug compound and based on that predicting the success rate of the experiment thus reducing the chances of errors and increasing the success rate of research and development activities. The plethora of data is analyzed and acted in fractions of seconds this increases the efficiency of the enterprise. One of the major time-consuming processes in drug discovery in clinical trials. Recruitment of patients for clinical trials is a time-consuming task, AI-assisted technology can scrutinize patients in nanoseconds and identify the right candidates based on disease history and other additional attributes which effectively shortens the process of introducing drugs in the market.

North America region is projected to Dominate Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market Growth

Geographically, North America is dominating the global market for AI for pharmaceutical. The regional market share is mainly driven by U.S. and Canada; massive investments in AI technologies and a large number of cross-industry strategic collaborations majorly fuel the growth of the AI for pharmaceutical market. Additionally, the presence of major market contributors such as Google, IBM, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Intel, are headquartered in this region which is aiding the market to grow. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR growth over the projected period, owing to the rise in adoption of advanced AI technologies and the focus of major players on expanding their market presence in emerging countries of Asia. Thereby, certain factors are responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this market.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ai-for-pharmaceutical-market

The global AI in Pharmaceutical market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Context-Aware Processing

Natural Language Processing

Machine learning

Deep Learning

By Offering:

Software

Service

By Application

Drug Discovery

Research & Development

Diagnosis

Epidemic Prediction

Disease Prevention

Remote Monitoring

Manufacturing

Marketing

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1 (347) 690-0211

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com