AI in Pharmaceutical Market Is Healthy Growth with Bio-Rad, Calbiochem, Fisher Scientific, Molecular Probes, Carolina Biological Catalog, Pierce Chemical Company, Promega, Research Organics, Sigma-Aldrich

The global AI in Pharmaceutical Market projected a CAGR of approximately +48% in the midst of the estimated time span of 2021-2028.

According to a study, only 13.8% of the drugs pass the clinical trials successfully and the company invests around $160 million to $2 billion to complete the entire clinical trial process.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for short, is one of the most highly anticipated digital healthcare technologies. While the concept of AI may still seem futuristic to some, the era of machine learning is already here. Uptake in pharma has been relatively slow compared to in other industries. However, this is gradually changing. AI is developing at a rapid rate and pharma will need to adapt if they want to stay relevant.

Report Consultant has announced the addition of new informative data titled AI in Pharmaceutical market to its extensive repository. Primary and secondary research techniques have been used to examine the desired data effectively.

AI in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Top Vendors are:

GNS Healthcare, Benevolent AI, IBM, InSilico Medicine Inc., Globavir Biosciences Inc., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Verge Genomics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Flatiron Health.

AI in pharmaceutical Market Segmentation by Product Type

o Hardware

o Software

o Service

AI in pharmaceutical Market Segmentation by Technology

o Deep Learning

o Querying Method

o Natural Language Processing

o Context-Aware Processing

