AI in Medical Imagining Market Skyrocketing CAGR of +30% CAGR by 2028 BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc.

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging, particularly for radiology is currently making headlines and is expected to gain worldwide popularity across healthcare ecosystems across the world. Artificial intelligence is expected to revolutionize medical imaging in the upcoming years and is increasingly being used in cardiology, pathology, ophthalmology, etc.

Repot Consultant Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow a CAGR of +30% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2028.

The AI in Medical Imagining market report analysis series and provides a comprehensive insight into the global AI in Medical Imagining channel. It analyses the market, the major players, and the main trends, strategies for success and consumer attitudes. It also provides forecasts to 2028.

AI in Medical Imagining Market Leading Key Players :-

BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD Ltd.

AI in Medical Imagining market By Offering:

Software Tools/Platform

Services

AI in Medical Imagining market By Image Acquisition Technology:

X-Ray

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Molecular Imaging

AI in Medical Imagining market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

The research report offers insights into the global AI in Medical Imagining market based on the following pointers:

Strategically profile the key players of the global AI in Medical Imagining market

Information on market influencing factors such as trends, technologies, threats, drivers and opportunities

It offers a holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

It captivates sales strategies carried out by top-level industries

Identifies global AI in Medical Imagining Market clients as well as tracking of global opportunities

Discover the requirements of potential customers

Provides insights into existing customers

Different business perspectives on market performance

The key companies operating in the AI in Medical Imagining market along with their revenues, market size, key business strategy, key technology strategy, and recent developments is mentioned in the report. In addition to this, valuable recommendations on the opportunities players in the market can tap on is presented in the report. This will help clients to gain a competitive edge in the AI in Medical Imagining market.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global AI in Medical Imagining Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 AI in Medical Imagining Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 AI in Medical Imagining Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 AI in Medical Imagining Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global AI in Medical Imagining Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 AI in Medical Imagining Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – AI in Medical Imagining y Analysis

Chapter 10 AI in Medical Imagining Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global AI in Medical Imagining Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

