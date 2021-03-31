AI in IoT Market is Projected to Grow Massively in Near Future | Global Players – SAP SE, Google LLC, Microsoft, Oracle

Global AI in IoT Market research report is a valuable source of information with which businesses can gain a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities & market status. This report systematically collects the information about influencing factors for the industry which includes customer behaviour, emerging trends, product usage, & brand positioning. Various steps are used while generating this report by taking the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts & forecasters. Businesses can achieve complete knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this winning AI in IoT report.

The AI in IoT market size is estimated to grow from USD 6 Billion in 2020 to USD 34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The major factors expected to drive the market are the need to efficiently process huge volumes of real-time data being generated from IoT devices and reduce maintenance cost and downtime.

Key AI in IoT Market Players:

The major vendors in the global AI in IoT market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), GE (US), Salesforce (US), Hitachi (Japan), Uptake (US), SAS (US), Autoplant Systems Pvt Ltd. (India), Kairos (US), Softweb Solutions (US), Arundo (US), C3 IoT (US), Anagog (Israel), Imagimob (Sweden), and Thingstel (India). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to further expand their presence in the global market.

In the AI in IoT market by component, the software solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Most of the key vendors offer AI in IoT software solutions to customers. These software solutions are designed to meet interoperability challenges that arise due to varied heterogeneous devices, and manage large volumes of data and its security and privacy. They help in mitigating interoperability issues and create flexibility to effectively manage various business functions.

In the AI in IoT market by technology, the ML and deep learning technology segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

ML can become a robust analytical tool for vast volumes of data. The combination of ML and edge computing can filter most of the noise collected by IoT devices and leave the relevant data to be analyzed by edge and cloud analytic engines.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global AI in IoT market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, the highest growth rate can be attributed to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their AI and IoT technologies, resulting in the increased demand for AI in IoT solutions for gaining customer insights in real time. North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of adopting and developing AI in IoT. The growing investments in AI and IoT technologies, increasing presence of AI in IoT vendors, and rising government spending on innovative technologies such as AI in IoT are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

IBM is a significant player that delivers solutions in the AI in IoT market. The company offers the IBM Watson IoT platform that helps businesses harness real-time data for offering effective customer experiences. It is focusing on scaling its platforms, delivering productivity through automation, infusing AI into its offerings, and investing in cloud infrastructure. Moreover, it is focused on product innovations and allocates a high budget for R&D. The company’s R&D expenditure increased substantially in 2017 as compared to 2015. In 2017, it invested 7.3% of its annual revenue in R&D. In addition to this, the company has a vast partner ecosystem consisting of resellers, managed service providers, alliance partners, embedded system partners, and distributors who help in delivering efficient and cost-effective solutions to its global customers. Its wide-ranging proficiency across industries, strong global footprint, and the unique approach of combining technologies and services help clients achieve business outcomes.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

Platform

Services

Software

By End-user

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

