AI in IoT Market By Component (Platform, Services, Software), End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

The AI in IoT market size is estimated to grow from USD 6 Billion in 2020 to USD 34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The need to proficiently process bulk volumes of real-time data being generated from IoT devices and reduction in maintenance cost and downtime are the drivers for AI in IoT market. Also, Lack of skilled professionals, along with rising concerns for data security, are some of the major factors that may hinder the growth of market.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market around the globe. On the other hand, developing countries from Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, the highest growth rate can be recognized to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their artificial intelligence and IoT technologies, thereby, resulting in the enhanced demand for AI in IoT solutions for gaining customer insights in real time. The research covers the current and historic AI in IoT market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines Corporation, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., General Electric, and Hitachi ID Systems among others.

The AI in IoT market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by component, end-user and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Scope and Market Size

AI in IoT market is segmented by region and further by countries, component, and end-user. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI in IoT market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2021-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and AI in IoT Market trend across the world. Also, it splits AI in IoT market segmentation by component, end-user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

Platform

Services

Software

By End-user

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

