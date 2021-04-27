AI in IoT Market 2021 Profitable Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities | SAP SE, Google LLC, Microsoft, Oracle

The AI in IoT market size is estimated to grow from USD 6 Billion in 2020 to USD 34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The AI in IoT Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global AI in IoT Market, which facilitates the report’s reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business.

A large-scale AI in IoT Market document offers an all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the major regions across the world. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables, or graphs. This market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping the competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. The winning AI in IoT report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-in-iot-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “AI in IoT Market, By Component (Platform, Services, Software), End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of AI in IoT Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in AI in IoT Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-in-iot-market/buy/

The AI in IoT market size is estimated to grow from USD 6 Billion in 2020 to USD 34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The major factors expected to drive the market are the need to efficiently process huge volumes of real-time data being generated from IoT devices and reduce maintenance cost and downtime.

Key AI in IoT Market Players:

The major vendors in the global AI in IoT market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), GE (US), Salesforce (US), Hitachi (Japan), Uptake (US), SAS (US), Autoplant Systems Pvt Ltd. (India), Kairos (US), Softweb Solutions (US), Arundo (US), C3 IoT (US), Anagog (Israel), Imagimob (Sweden), and Thingstel (India). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to further expand their presence in the global market.

In the AI in IoT market by component, the software solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Most of the key vendors offer AI in IoT software solutions to customers. These software solutions are designed to meet interoperability challenges that arise due to varied heterogeneous devices, and manage large volumes of data and its security and privacy. They help in mitigating interoperability issues and create flexibility to effectively manage various business functions.

In the AI in IoT market by technology, the ML and deep learning technology segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

ML can become a robust analytical tool for vast volumes of data. The combination of ML and edge computing can filter most of the noise collected by IoT devices and leave the relevant data to be analyzed by edge and cloud analytic engines.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global AI in IoT market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, the highest growth rate can be attributed to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their AI and IoT technologies, resulting in the increased demand for AI in IoT solutions for gaining customer insights in real time. North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of adopting and developing AI in IoT. The growing investments in AI and IoT technologies, increasing presence of AI in IoT vendors, and rising government spending on innovative technologies such as AI in IoT are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

IBM is a significant player that delivers solutions in the AI in IoT market. The company offers the IBM Watson IoT platform that helps businesses harness real-time data for offering effective customer experiences. It is focusing on scaling its platforms, delivering productivity through automation, infusing AI into its offerings, and investing in cloud infrastructure. Moreover, it is focused on product innovations and allocates a high budget for R&D. The company’s R&D expenditure increased substantially in 2017 as compared to 2015. In 2017, it invested 7.3% of its annual revenue in R&D. In addition to this, the company has a vast partner ecosystem consisting of resellers, managed service providers, alliance partners, embedded system partners, and distributors who help in delivering efficient and cost-effective solutions to its global customers. Its wide-ranging proficiency across industries, strong global footprint, and the unique approach of combining technologies and services help clients achieve business outcomes.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

Platform

Services

Software

By End-user

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-in-iot-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com