AI in IoT Market 2021-2027 Astonishing Growth, Demand Scenario, Brief Analysis, Global News | SAP SE, Google LLC, Microsoft, Oracle

The AI in IoT market size is estimated to grow from USD 6 Billion in 2020 to USD 34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the AI in IoT Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

By Component (Platform, Services, Software), End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026".

To Avail deep insights of AI in IoT Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in AI in IoT Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The major factors expected to drive the market are the need to efficiently process huge volumes of real-time data being generated from IoT devices and reduce maintenance cost and downtime.

Key AI in IoT Market Players:

The major vendors in the global AI in IoT market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), GE (US), Salesforce (US), Hitachi (Japan), Uptake (US), SAS (US), Autoplant Systems Pvt Ltd. (India), Kairos (US), Softweb Solutions (US), Arundo (US), C3 IoT (US), Anagog (Israel), Imagimob (Sweden), and Thingstel (India). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to further expand their presence in the global market.

In the AI in IoT market by technology, the ML and deep learning technology segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

ML can become a robust analytical tool for vast volumes of data. The combination of ML and edge computing can filter most of the noise collected by IoT devices and leave the relevant data to be analyzed by edge and cloud analytic engines.

In the AI in IoT market by component, the software solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Most of the key vendors offer AI in IoT software solutions to customers. These software solutions are designed to meet interoperability challenges that arise due to varied heterogeneous devices, and manage large volumes of data and its security and privacy. They help in mitigating interoperability issues and create flexibility to effectively manage various business functions.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global AI in IoT market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, the highest growth rate can be attributed to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their AI and IoT technologies, resulting in the increased demand for AI in IoT solutions for gaining customer insights in real time. North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of adopting and developing AI in IoT. The growing investments in AI and IoT technologies, increasing presence of AI in IoT vendors, and rising government spending on innovative technologies such as AI in IoT are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

IBM is a significant player that delivers solutions in the AI in IoT market. The company offers the IBM Watson IoT platform that helps businesses harness real-time data for offering effective customer experiences. It is focusing on scaling its platforms, delivering productivity through automation, infusing AI into its offerings, and investing in cloud infrastructure. Moreover, it is focused on product innovations and allocates a high budget for R&D. The company’s R&D expenditure increased substantially in 2017 as compared to 2015. In 2017, it invested 7.3% of its annual revenue in R&D. In addition to this, the company has a vast partner ecosystem consisting of resellers, managed service providers, alliance partners, embedded system partners, and distributors who help in delivering efficient and cost-effective solutions to its global customers. Its wide-ranging proficiency across industries, strong global footprint, and the unique approach of combining technologies and services help clients achieve business outcomes.

Major Classifications are as follows:

AI in IoT Market: By Component

Platform

Services

Software

AI in IoT Market: By End-user

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

The global AI in IoT Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

Report on (2020-2027 AI in IoT Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe AI in IoT Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of AI in IoT, with sales, revenue, and price of AI in IoT, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: AI in IoT, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of AI in IoT, for each region, from 2016 AI in IoT to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 AI in IoT to 2020.

Chapter 11 AI in IoT market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 AI in IoT.

Chapter 12: To describe AI in IoT sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

