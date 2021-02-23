AI in Healthcare Market projected a CAGR of 52.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global AI in the Healthcare market is estimated to reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2026 with a growing CAGR of 52.3 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. Several factors driving growth are the increasing need to reduce healthcare costs, the rising importance of big data in healthcare, increased acceptance of precision medicine, and raising hardware costs. The increasing applicability of AI-based software in medical care and growing investment in venture capital can also be attributed to the surge in demand for this technology. For example, Care Predict, Inc. is using AI technology to track changes in behavioral patterns and activity to predict health issues early.

An increasing number of cross-industry partnerships are expected to boost the healthcare sector’s adoption of AI, which is further responsible for its lucrative growth rate. GNS Healthcare entered into a cross-industry partnership with Alliance and Amgen in September 2018 to conduct oncology clinical trials. The goal of the collaboration was to use data from clinical trials and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify factors that improve treatment responses in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

Growth drivers

Push for digitalization in healthcare

Digitized healthcare not only simplifies the provision of healthcare services but also helps to handle patient data efficiently and safely. This creates new revenue generation opportunities for the stakeholders. AI and advanced analytics allow healthcare providers by collecting patient-specific information to deliver customized medicines and diagnostics. With the aid of telemedicine, precision medicine and digitized record handling, the rise in digitalization of healthcare has also contributed to medical tourism. This will result in the expansion of global artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market during the forecast period with lucrative growth rate. Creating strategies for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) that suit sophisticated sensors with AI-backed analytics will be crucial to creating future smart hospitals–and smart homes.

Growing potential for AI-based tools in elderly care

Healthcare providers have begun to use AI extensively in intelligent monitoring of biometric information and early disease detection. AI enhances the therapies and increases patient and clinician satisfaction. AI’s uses include mainly smart devices, assisted living, fall detection, home health monitoring and virtual assistants, such as robots for elderly care. This progress should have a positive effect on the overall growth of the market.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global AI in Healthcare market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global AI in Healthcare market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global AI in Healthcare market based on the product offering, technology, end use application and end user coupled with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global AI in Healthcare market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Offering, Services, Technology, End-Use Application and End-User Key Players NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Siemens Healthineer, General Electric (GE) Company, Medtronic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services, Butterfly Network, Welltok, Inc., Micron Technology, Other Prominent Players



By Offering

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

AI Solutions

On-Premises

Cloud

AI Platform

Machine Learning Framework

Application Program Interface (API)

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Others

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Querying Method

By End-Use Application

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Monitoring

Virtual Assistant

Drug Discovery

Research

Cybersecurity

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Providers

Patients

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

NVIDIA

Intel

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Siemens Healthineer

General Electric (GE) Company

Medtronic

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Koninklijke Philips

Johnson & Johnson Services

Butterfly Network

Welltok, Inc.

Micron Technology

Other Prominent Players

