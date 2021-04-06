AI in Healthcare Market projected a CAGR of 52.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2026
According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global AI in the Healthcare market is estimated to reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2026 with a growing CAGR of 52.3 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. Several factors driving growth are the increasing need to reduce healthcare costs, the rising importance of big data in healthcare, increased acceptance of precision medicine, and raising hardware costs. The increasing applicability of AI-based software in medical care and growing investment in venture capital can also be attributed to the surge in demand for this technology. For example, Care Predict, Inc. is using AI technology to track changes in behavioral patterns and activity to predict health issues early.
An increasing number of cross-industry partnerships are expected to boost the healthcare sector’s adoption of AI, which is further responsible for its lucrative growth rate. GNS Healthcare entered into a cross-industry partnership with Alliance and Amgen in September 2018 to conduct oncology clinical trials. The goal of the collaboration was to use data from clinical trials and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify factors that improve treatment responses in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).
Growth drivers
Push for digitalization in healthcare
Digitized healthcare not only simplifies the provision of healthcare services but also helps to handle patient data efficiently and safely. This creates new revenue generation opportunities for the stakeholders. AI and advanced analytics allow healthcare providers by collecting patient-specific information to deliver customized medicines and diagnostics. With the aid of telemedicine, precision medicine and digitized record handling, the rise in digitalization of healthcare has also contributed to medical tourism. This will result in the expansion of global artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market during the forecast period with lucrative growth rate. Creating strategies for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) that suit sophisticated sensors with AI-backed analytics will be crucial to creating future smart hospitals–and smart homes.
Growing potential for AI-based tools in elderly care
Healthcare providers have begun to use AI extensively in intelligent monitoring of biometric information and early disease detection. AI enhances the therapies and increases patient and clinician satisfaction. AI’s uses include mainly smart devices, assisted living, fall detection, home health monitoring and virtual assistants, such as robots for elderly care. This progress should have a positive effect on the overall growth of the market.
