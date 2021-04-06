AI in Food & Beverage market is projected to reach US$ 12.58 Billion by the year 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global AI in the food & beverages market is expected to reach US$ 12.58 billion in 2026 with a lucrative CAGR of 42.5%. Key factors driving growth are the growing need to reduce the cost of food & beverage, raising the value of big data in food & beverage, increasing adoption of precision medicine, and increasing the cost of hardware.

The increasing applicability of AI-based medical care technologies and increasing venture capital funding can also be attributed to the surge in demand for this technology. CarePrevist, Inc., for example. Uses AI technology to track changes in behavioral patterns and activity for early prediction of health problems. An increasing number of cross-industry collaborations are expected to improve the adoption of AI by the food & beverage sector which is also responsible for its lucrative rate of growth. In September 2018 GNS food & beverage entered into a cross-industry agreement with Alliance and Amgen to perform clinical oncology studies. The goal of the collaboration was to use data from clinical trials and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify factors that enhance treatment responses in patients with colorectal metastatic cancer (CRC).

Growth drivers

Growing Need for Analysis of Consumer Buying Behavior and Prediction of Inventory Levels to Reduce Food Wastage

With every passing day, the rising number of customers to be addressed by food and beverage companies is overwhelming and it needs enormous efforts to engage with customers. Using AI-enabled algorithms, Artificial Intelligence uses data derived from past records, so that sales-related outcomes can be predicted for a specified time. AI mainly helps food producers and retailers understand their customers better. The companies will be able to recognize the tastes and preferences of the consumers, which would help them anticipate potential sales trends for their goods. They would also be able to identify with those clients who engage with them repeatedly and predict their buying patterns. This would help them stock up on their inventories.

Growing Demand for Implementation of AI for Improving Supply Chain Processes

With supply chain continuing to be a major struggle to cope with in many F&B enterprises, AI can help bring about transparency in enterprise operations by managing the supply chain effectively. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), nearly 1.3 billion tons of food produced, which accounts for an estimated one-third of the world’s food produced for human consumption, goes waste each year. Food losses and waste were high in industrialized countries while food losses and waste were estimated at USD XXX billion in developing countries. Because of these reasons, AI may play an important role in monitoring food and beverages from the farmer, producer, and distributor until the supply chain ends. AI will help track the goods and also help to ensure that the food consumed is healthy by recognizing any particularities.

Competitive Landscape

Artificial intelligence in Food & Beverage market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide artificial intelligence in Food & Beverage industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of artificial intelligence in Food & Beverage market are Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec GmbH, Martec of Whitell Ltd, Sight Machine Inc. and Other Prominent Players.

Recent Development

March 2019 – TOMRA Sorting Recycling has released TOMRA Insight, a cloud-based data application that opens new opportunities for users of equipment to be sorted. This can turn the sorting from an automated method into a fact-based decision-making management tool at every stage of the value and supply chain.

– TOMRA Sorting Recycling has released TOMRA Insight, a cloud-based data application that opens new opportunities for users of equipment to be sorted. This can turn the sorting from an automated method into a fact-based decision-making management tool at every stage of the value and supply chain. August 2018– VERYX wireless sorters for fresh-cut leafy greens were introduced at Key Technology. VERYX is the only belt-fed sorter in the world capable of inspecting fully in-air product with top and bottom sensors to detect and remove both foreign materials (FM) and product defects. These integrated VERYX systems are specifically designed to deal with the challenges of sorting leafy greens by incorporating Key’s experience in sorting and conveying.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Application, By End-User, By Region Key Players Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec GmbH, Martec of Whitell Ltd, Sight Machine Inc. and Other Prominent Players.

By Application

Food Sorting

Quality Control and Safety Compliance

Consumer Engagement

Production & Packaging

Maintenance

Other Application

By End-User

Food Processing Industry

Hotel & Restaurant

Beverages Industry

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

