AI In Fintech Market To Witness The Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years 2021-2025 | IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global AI In Fintech Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The global AI in Fintech market was estimated at USD 6.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.60 billion by 2025. The market is also expected to witness a CAGR of 23.37% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global AI In Fintech Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services Inc., IPsoft Inc., Next IT Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Onfido, Ripple Labs Inc., Active.Ai, TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs), Trifacta Software Inc., Data Minr Inc., Zeitgold GmbH, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– April 2020 – Fenergo, the provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, and IBM signed an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement that will allow the companies to collaborate on solutions that can help clients address the multitude of financial risks they face.

– April 2020 – Verient System INC, the parent company of Next IT corporation, completed an agreement to provide its new standard solution for enterprise fraud and security investigations to the world’s largest banking organizations. The AI platform Of Verient systems will help banks in fraud detection, cybersecurity, and deployment management requirements.

Key Market Trends:

Quantitative and Asset Management to Witness Significant Growth

– Fintech has been undergoing a continued evolution in the landscape of investment management. Advanced technology and solution adoption, including the use of big data, AI, and machine learning (ML) to help the businesses in evaluating investment opportunities, optimizing their investment portfolios, and mitigating the associated risks have been clinical in the technology adoption.

– The investment advisory services, for instance, are undergoing radical changes with the growth and evolution of automated wealth advisers. These advisers have the capabilities to assist the investors without the intervention of a human adviser, and can also be used in combination with a human adviser. It extends the ability to provide tailored, actionable advice to its investors with ease of access, at a partially lower cost.

– Further, in the area of financial record keeping, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology are augmenting the AI adoption by creating new ways to record, track, and store transactions for financial assets. For instance, Sentifi, a Swiss Fintech company established in 2012, uses AI and ML to enable investors and other financial market stakeholders to tap into the online available financial intelligence of millions of persons and organizations.

– In October 2019, MDOTM, and Raiffeisen Capital Management, one of Austria’s largest fund managers, announced a new strategic partnership. With this new initiative, the range of Raiffeisen Capital Management’s sustainable funds would be used by MDOTM to provide to the market SRI investment solutions that benefit from the efficiency brought by AI technology in portfolio construction.

– Moreover, In May 2020, Boosted.ai, the prominent distributed ML platform for global investment professionals, announced the closing of a USD 8 million USD Series A financing round. Boosted.ai would use the funding to continue improving Boosted Insights, its proprietary ML platform that empowers portfolio managers, analysts, and chief investment officers (CIO’s) to augment their existing investment processes, source new ideas and manage risks

