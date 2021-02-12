AI in Edge Computing Market upthrive growth acceleration with Intel, Huawei, OpenFog, Linux, China Telecom, Microsoft, Amazon, Zenlayer, Wangsu, ZTE, Cisco Systems, General Electric Company, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Edge computers have an infinitely wide range of uses; however, the conditions in which they operate form the driving factors for this new field and the technologies that serve it. These are: Varied connectivity and data mobility.
The future of edge computing will absolutely be open. Edge will converge with the use of data through artificial intelligence and machine learning to turn insight into actions that benefit businesses and their customers.
Edge AI is a system that uses Machine Learning algorithms to process data generated by a hardware device at the local level. The device does not need to be connected to the Internet to process such data and make decisions in real time, in a matter of milliseconds.
Key Players:
- Intel
- Huawei
- OpenFog
- Linux
- China Telecom
- Microsoft
- Amazon
- Zenlayer
- Wangsu
- ZTE
- Cisco Systems
- General Electric Company
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the AI in Edge Computing Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. AI in Edge Computing market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.
Market segmentation by type:
- Primary
- Secondary
Market segmentation by product type:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Market segmentation by applications:
- Government and Public Services
- Industrial
- Agricultural
- Transportation
- Financial
- Medical
- Electric Power
- Entertainment
- Education
The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. AI in Edge Computing is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.
Table of Content:
- A descriptive view of the business framework
- Offers review from customers
- Different approaches for exploring the AI in Edge Computing opportunities
- Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape
- Market segmentation across the globe
- Fragmentation of AI in Edge Computing over the regions
- Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders
- Informative data for strategic planning of business
- Risk evaluation method
- Prerequisite of AI in Edge Computing
- Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors
- Appendix
