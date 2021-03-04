AI in Agriculture Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 2,400 million by 2026

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the AI in agriculture industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the AI in agriculture industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the AI in agriculture market during the upcoming years.

According to the report, the global AI in agriculture market in 2019 was above USD 750 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 20% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,400 million by 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the AI in agriculture industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the AI in agriculture industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the AI in agriculture market.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the AI in agriculture industry. The AI in agriculture market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players’ market shares and provides an overview of leading players’ market position in the AI in agriculture sector. Key strategic developments in the AI in agriculture market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the AI in agriculture market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The AI in agriculture market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the AI in agriculture industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, category, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the AI in agriculture industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the AI in agriculture industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Agriculture is the oldest and most important profession around the world. With the rising population, producing more crops in less land is very necessary. Farmers can produce healthier crops, track their soil condition and growing conditions and manage pests with the implementation of AI technologies. AI in agriculture helps the farmer by organizing farmers ‘ data; it helps with the workload and improves a wide range of related tasks. Rapid population growth is increasing demand for agricultural production. Innovative technologies have been used in recent years to increase the efficiency. Growing adoption of advanced technology, growing need for monitoring of livestock, increasing use of drones in agriculture, increasing demand for smart sensors, GPS tracker in agriculture will drive the AI in the agricultural sector.

The AI in agriculture market is segmented based on technology, application, component, deployment, and region. On the basis of technology segmentation, the market is classified into machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics. By application segmentation, the market is divided into precision farming, livestock monitoring, drone analytics, agriculture robots, others. By component, the market is separated into hardware, software, AI-as-a-service, service. By deployment segmentation, the market is bifurcated into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the AI in agriculture market, but not restricted to include Microsoft, Gamaya, Precision Hawk, Agribotix(A AgEagle Company), ec2ce, Descartes Labs, IBM, John Deere, The Climate Corporation, aWhere, Granular, Vineview, Taranis, DTN, Connecterra, Prospera, Cainthus, Resson, FarmBot, Vision Robotics, Trace Genomics, CropX, Harvest Croo, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, and others.

The taxonomy of the AI in agriculture industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

AI-as-a-Service

Service

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

Global AI in agriculture Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS: