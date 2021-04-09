AI in Agriculture Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2027

The AI in Agriculture report explains the competitive analysis of the top leading key players with the with key success factors for newcomers in the global market. The AI in Agriculture report provides the historical growth of the largest countries in every region, which allows the reader to make effective long-term investment decisions. The in-depth approach towards market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the market helps to expand effective business strategies. Besides this report adds industry news and policies according to regions.

AI in Agriculture Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in Agriculture industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global AI in Agriculture Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. AI in Agriculture Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ai-agriculture-market&DP

The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players of AI in Agriculture Market: IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation¸ Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies, Prospera, Mavrx Inc., Cropx, Harvest Croo, Farmbot, Trace Genomics, Spensa Technologies Inc., Resson, Vision Robotics and Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others.

The Global AI in Agriculture Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in Agriculture market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast year for overall AI in Agriculture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation: Global AI in Agriculture Market

On the basis of offering, the global AI in agriculture market is segmented into hardware, software, service, AI-As-A-Service. Hardware is sub segmented into network, storage device and processor. Software is sub segmented into AI Platform and AI Solution. Service is sub segmented into support and maintenance and deployment and integration.

On the basis of technology, the global AI in agriculture market is segmented into predictive analytics, machine learning and computer vision.

On the basis of application, the global AI in agriculture market is segmented into livestock monitoring, precision farming, agriculture robots, livestock monitoring, drone analytics and others. Precision farming is sub segmented into yield monitoring, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, field mapping and irrigation management. Others are sub segmented into smart greenhouse applications, fish farming application and soil management. Soil Management is further sub segmented into nutrient monitoring and moisture monitoring.

On the basis of geography, the global AI in agriculture market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ai-agriculture-market&DP

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size

2.2 AI in Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI in Agriculture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI in Agriculture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global AI in Agriculture Sales by Product

4.2 Global AI in Agriculture Revenue by Product

4.3 AI in Agriculture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global AI in Agriculture Breakdown Data by End User

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com