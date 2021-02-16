AI Governance Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in AI Governance Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and AI Governance industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, AI Governance Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global AI governance market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global AI Governance Market

AI governance is the concept that a legal framework should be in place to ensure that machine learning (ML) techniques are well studied and created to help humanity operate reasonably through the implementation of AI systems. Addressing problems related to the right to be notified and possible violations, AI governance seeks to close the gulf in technological development between accountability and ethics.

Market Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is boosting this market growth

Increasing need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions also acts as a market driver

Growing compliance with regulations around technology drives this market growth

Reduction of gender bias and discrimination by using artificial intelligence accelerates this market growth

Market Restraints:

Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence restricts this market growth

High investment cost hampers the growth of this market

Insufficient expertise and skills in artificial intelligence also acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global AI Governance Market

By Component

Solutions Platforms Software Tools

Services Consulting Integration Support and Maintenance



Technology

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Function

Training

Inference

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Microsoft has announced Digital Governance Tech Tour, which will help to accelerate the digital India initiative. The project includes a number of physical and virtual sessions and aims at training 5,000 staff over a 12-month span. This program includes delivery of AI and intelligent cloud computing skills to government officials across entire country

In September 2018, IBM Corporation has introduced AI Fairness 360 (AIF360), which is an extensive open-source toolkit for unwanted bias in datasets and machine learning designs and state-of – the-art algorithms for mitigating such bias. This version of the AIF360 Python suite includes nine distinct algorithms created by the wider research community on fairness to mitigate this unwanted bias. This product launch helps the company to attract researchers from around the world to use this toolkit

Competitive Analysis

Global AI governance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AI governance market are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.

Research Methodology: Global AI Governance Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of AI Governance market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on AI Governance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the AI Governance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in AI Governance market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

