AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

The study methodologies used to examine the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

A new market assessment report on AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy.

North America held a larger market share due to the increasing demand for AI from the U.S. and the presence of a large number of players in the region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country and growing investment in R&D will also propel the market demand.

Key participants include Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Imaging

Specialty Imaging

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Respiratory

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premise Solutions

Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic Resonance (MR)

X-Ray

Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Multimodality Imaging Systems

Others

The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

