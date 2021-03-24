AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Market Size – USD 532.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 31.3%, Market trends –Advancement in technology.

The need for smart diagnosis to enhance the efficiency of the radiologist and increased adoption in hospitals is driving the demand for the market.

The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market on the product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Subscription Software License Perpetual Software License Fee-Per Case Software License Hardware



Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Image Acquisition Image Analysis Reporting and Communication Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment Detection Triage Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support Equipment Maintenance



Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) General Imaging Specialty Imaging Oncology Neurology Orthopedics Cardiology Respiratory Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premise Solutions Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Magnetic Resonance (MR) X-Ray Imaging Systems Computed Tomography (CT) Ultrasound Mammography Multimodality Imaging Systems Others



The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

