AI Computing Hardware Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2026 | Cadence Design Systems Inc., Synopsys Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, CEVA Inc.

The AI Computing Hardware Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The AI Computing Hardware market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, AI Computing Hardware market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the AI Computing Hardware market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the AI Computing Hardware industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The AI Computing Hardware Market is expected to record a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global AI Computing Hardware Market: Cadence Design Systems Inc., Synopsys Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, CEVA Inc., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Arm Limited, Knowles Electronics LLC, GreenWaves Technologies, Andrea Electronics Corporation, Basler AG, and others.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– The automotive industry is going through a decade of rapid changes, as vehicles become more connected, new propulsion systems, such as electric motors, reach the mainstream, and the level of vehicle autonomy rises. Many car makers have already responded by announcing pilot projects in autonomous driving, which may need AI computing hardware.

– For instance, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX self-driving compute platforms are built on NVIDIA Xavier, the world’s first processor designed for autonomous driving. The auto-grade Xavier system-on-a-chip (SoC) is in production, and it is architected for safety, incorporating six different types of processors to run redundant and diverse algorithms for AI, sensor processing, mapping, and driving.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate due to advancements in AI technology in countries, such as China and Japan, where players are focused on integrating computing hardware in the devices through partnerships.

– In April 2020, the Chinese AI chip maker, Intellifusion, completed a pre-IPO round of financing of nearly CNY 1 billion (USD 141 million), led by Utrust VC, Forebright Capital, and its existing investor, Walden International. Intellifusion focuses on the field of visual intelligence. Its chip platform, Moss, recently launched the second-generation artificial intelligence chip, DeepEye1000, which is a heterogeneous multi-core visual analysis SoC with a custom instruction set neural network processor embedded.

Recent developments in the market include –

– 2020 – Tenstorrent funded over USD 34 million for all-in-one computer system dubbed to Grayskull. Grayskulls architecture eliminates unnecessary computation to deliver a performance improvement on today’s most-used AI models, allowing data scientists to train sophisticated AI without having to pay through the nose for cloud-hosted resources. The system features 120 of Tenstorrent’s proprietary Tensix cores, each of which comprises a high-utilization packet processor, a single instruction multiple data (SIMD) processor, a dense math computational block and five reduced instruction set computer (RISC) cores.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The AI Computing Hardware Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

