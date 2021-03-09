AI Computing Hardware Market 2021 Global Outlook -Cadence Design Systems Inc., Synopsys Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, CEVA Inc

The AI Computing Hardware Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The AI computing hardware market is expected to record a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the AI Computing Hardware Market: Cadence Design Systems Inc., Synopsys Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, CEVA Inc., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Arm Limited, Knowles Electronics LLC, GreenWaves Technologies, Andrea Electronics Corporation, Basler AG and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– 2020 – Tenstorrent funded over USD 34 million for all-in-one computer system dubbed to Grayskull. Grayskulls architecture eliminates unnecessary computation to deliver a performance improvement on todays most-used AI models, allowing data scientists to train sophisticated AI without having to pay through the nose for cloud-hosted resources. The system features 120 of Tenstorrents proprietary Tensix cores, each of which comprises a high-utilization packet processor, a single instruction multiple data (SIMD) processor, a dense math computational block and five reduced instruction set computer (RISC) cores.

Key Market Trends:

– The automotive industry is going through a decade of rapid changes, as vehicles become more connected, new propulsion systems, such as electric motors, reach the mainstream, and the level of vehicle autonomy rises. Many car makers have already responded by announcing pilot projects in autonomous driving, which may need AI computing hardware.

– For instance, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX self-driving compute platforms are built on NVIDIA Xavier, the worlds first processor designed for autonomous driving. The auto-grade Xavier system-on-a-chip (SoC) is in production, and it is architected for safety, incorporating six different types of processors to run redundant and diverse algorithms for AI, sensor processing, mapping, and driving.

– Further, Xpeng P7 is the first L3 autonomy-ready production vehicle in the Chinese market, powered by NVIDIAs DRIVE AGX Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance while consuming only 30 Watts of power. Its autonomous driving system, XPILOT3.0, is made for Chinas challenging roads. It contains 12 ultrasonic sensors, five millimeter-wave radars, 14 cameras, and the industrys only 360 multi-perception integrated system.

– Further, in April 2020, the autonomous vehicle startup, Phantom AI, raised USD 22 million ina Series A financing led by Celeres Investments and joined by the US automaker, Ford Motor Co., and KT, South Korea’s largest telecommunications company. Phantom AI focuses on including computer vision, sensor fusion, and control capabilities in its solutions and accelerate its production globally.

Regional Analysis For AI Computing Hardware Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global AI Computing Hardware Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The AI Computing Hardware Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

