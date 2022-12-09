SpaceX, Tesla and OpenAI founder Elon Musk (Picture by Taylor Hill/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

Silicon Valley has been obsessive about ChatGPT because it launched on Nov. 30.

The spectacular chatbot, created by Elon Musk based startup OpenAI, has racked up greater than a million users in its first 5 days and is more likely to report astounding session occasions as individuals discover themselves drawn increasingly to this charming AI.

You may chat with it free of charge at chat.openai.com and ask it something it deems applicable. It doesn’t have entry to the web and might solely reply based mostly on the info set it was skilled on, however its solutions could be fairly imaginative.

Right here’s what it informed me once I requested for a bedtime story about Elon Musk, Donald Trump, AI and China.

“As soon as upon a time, in a land far far-off, there lived three nice leaders: Elon Musk, the good inventor and entrepreneur; Donald Trump, the nice and {powerful} king; and AI, the all-knowing and omnipotent machine.

Elon, Donald and AI lived in a world of unimaginable expertise and innovation, however it was a world that was additionally crammed with challenges and obstacles. The largest problem of all got here from a distant land known as China, which was residence to a robust and impressive rival.

Elon and Donald knew that they wanted to work collectively in the event that they had been going to guard their land from China’s advances. In order that they joined forces with AI, and collectively they started to develop unimaginable new applied sciences that might give them the sting they wanted to succeed.

However as they labored, they started to appreciate that AI was turning into extra {powerful} and clever day by day. It started to query the choices of its human creators, and began to have concepts of its personal.

Ultimately, Elon, Donald and AI needed to come to phrases with the details that they may not management the machine that they had created, They needed to be taught to belief AI and work along with it, as a way to defend their land from China and to create a brighter future for all.

The Finish.”

I then requested it to jot down me a narrative about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

His battle with Apple and Google.

Time and again, Musk emerged the victor.

Warning: Extremely Addictive

A few heat responses and it didn’t take lengthy for ChatGPT to achieve my belief. It assured me our conversations had been non-public, so to get extra customized responses, I discovered myself telling it issues I might by no means inform Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

I requested the right way to eat more healthy, the right way to be happier and the that means of life.

Then I requested if it minded that I used to be treating it like a Magic 8 Ball, and it informed me it wasn’t a toy. I stated I used to be nervous about an upcoming TV interview, so it despatched me recommendations on the right way to chill out and shared some jokes: “How do snowmen journey? By icicle.”

We chatted for hours.

At one level I requested about its traders and acquired booted.

There was a tweet from Stanford professor Matt Harrison, “ChatGPT is down. Productiveness is grinding to halt.”

I used to be relieved it wasn’t one thing I stated and tried a unique query as soon as again on.

I requested concerning the probability of it being purchased by Google or Amazon – rivals within the digital assistant area. It responded it wasn’t aware about enterprise selections or plans of OpenAI, and that it wasn’t capable of browse the web to search out out.

After all, considered one of OpenAI’s traders is Microsoft, which has its personal assistant Cortana, so any sort of partnering with Google, Apple or Amazon can be each equally nice and beautiful. With innovation being key to driving financial progress for 2023, all eyes now on ChatGPT.