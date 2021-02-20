AI Camera Market is Projected to Reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% During 2021-2026

The global AI Camera market worth USD 7.3 billion in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026 (forecast period). The growing adoption of IP cameras, as well as the rising demand for wireless and spy cameras, is driving the growth of the video surveillance industry and affecting the AI Camera market. Also, other factors such as escalating government and stakeholder funding for smart cities and employing city surveillance solutions, the progress of technological advancements in Big Data, rising demand for VSaaS services, cloud-based services, IoT, and prevalent trends of artificial intelligence will provide opportunities to the giant players to invest hugely in the market during the forecast period.

AI camera for security application in the retail sector creates new opportunities in the AI Camera market

Retail companies are focusing to enhance their operation by speeding up the in-store shopping experience. The AI-based camera provides detailed video detection of the customer. Retailers can AI-powered cameras to identify the targeted behavior of customers to help improve store operations. Data can identify shoplifters based on previous in-store behavior and flag them to store managers during subsequent trips. This helps retailers to enhance their operations. Also, an AI camera has shoplifting detection which can spot shoplifters even before they steal. For instance, Deep North, Analytics and AI provider headquartered in Foster City, the U.S., has built an analytics platform based on AI technology that provides better insights for retailers based on the videos from the CCTV and other cameras.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report :https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-ai-camera-market/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Increase in focus of Smartphone and camera manufacture to provide a camera with better quality

Smartphones enabled with AI technology can recognise images. When taking a picture, the phone identifies the object being photographed. It also applies the correction filter which results in better quality images. The AI also compensates for low-resolution images. If the picture being viewed on the device is of a lower resolution, the AI-vision engine predicts the pixels which are missing. This allows a better quality full-display image. Due to these features, smartphone manufactures are focusing to offer AI-based smartphones. The companies are including AI features such as user authentication, emotion recognition, and device management. These AI features helps to understand user behaviors. The top smartphone providers such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have introduced smartphones with powerful AI chips that can perform up to 5 trillion operations per second and use significantly less power to complete tasks. In addition, AI featured phones provides to improve photo quality by using AI recognition feature.

Recent Development

On 19 Oct 2020, Samsung Introduces Interactive e-catalog for an Enhanced Consumer experience; Takes One More Step Towards a Sustainable Environment

On 25 Sept 2020, Samsung Brings New Range of AI Washing Machines with Q-Rator Technology launches 2020 Washer Dryer Range.

In September 2019, Samsung Electronics has introduced three new advanced home appliances including the POWERstick Jet vacuum cleaner, AirDresser, & the Cube air purifier.

Competitive landscape

The AI Camera market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied AI Camera Types. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the AI Camera market are Samsung Electronics, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Huawei Technology, HuddleCamHD, HikVision Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Inc, Google LLC, Apple Inc, Nikon Corporation Fujitsu Ltd, and other prominent players.

In the AI Camera market, prominent market participants compete based on price and Type quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-ai-camera-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: