AI-Based Services Market Growth Acquires a Growth Value of 34.86% CAGR By 2023 | Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG); International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM); Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU); Microsoft Corporation (MSFT); Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2020-30: Post Covid 19 Growth And Change Analysis Including: 1) By Offering: Hardware; Software; Services 2) By Technology: Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Context-Aware Computing; Computer Vision; Others (Image Processing, Speech Recognition) 3) By End-user Industry: Healthcare; Automotive; Agriculture; Retail; Marketing; Telecommunication; Defense; Aerospace; Media & Entertainment; Others Covering: Google; IBM; Baidu; Microsoft; Apple Inc.

Market Overview

The global artificial intelligence market share is expected to grow from $28.42 billion in 2019 to $40.74 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.39%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 health emergency across the globe that has led to a new wave of transformative technologies including the revolutionary artificial intelligence technology (for example – smart machines and robots) emerging as a possible solution to contain the epidemic. The market is then expected to recover and reach $99.94 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 34.86%.

The artificial intelligence market consists of sales of the artificial intelligence software and related services. Artificial Intelligence(AI) some times referred to as machine intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a wide-ranging branch of computer science-related with building smart machines that can perform tasks that require human intelligence.

Major players in the artificial intelligence market are Google, IBM, Baidu, Microsoft, Apple Inc., Ipsoft, NVIDIA corporation, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, and MicroStrategy Inc.

Market Segmentation

The artificial intelligence market covered in this market is segmented by offering into hardware; software; services. It is also segmented by technology into machine learning; natural language processing; context-aware computing; computer vision; others (image processing, speech recognition) and by end-user industry into healthcare; automotive; agriculture; retail; marketing; telecommunication; defense; aerospace; media & entertainment; others.

The limited number of AI Experts is a major challenge in the Artificial intelligence market. To develop the AI software the company needs AI experts, practitioners, and researchers. According to the Tencent research report 2017, a Chinese tech giant, there are 300k AI researchers and practitioners worldwide but the market demand is around million of roles. The limited number of AI experts may harm the Artificial intelligence market.

Automated machine learning is being implemented by many companies. It is quite complicated to apply traditional machine learning models for real-world business problems. The better solution is to use Automated machine learning which allows non-machine learning (ML) experts to use machine learning algorithms without being machine learning wizards. For instance, tools like “Google cloud AutoML” are used to train custom made and high-quality ML models with a minimum ML expertise.

Growing investment in AI technologies contributed to the growth of the Artificial intelligence market. Many companies are investing in AI technologies or AU start ups to increase the efficiency of AI software as AI enables them make more informed decisions and achieve better results. . For instance, Microsoft has invested around $1 billion in OpenAI a San Francisco company. The two companies had formed a partnership to develop AI supercomputing technologies on Microsoft’s cloud Azure. AI is useful across multiple sectors. For instance, AI can lead to breakthroughs in R&D and diagnostics in healthcare sector, it can help make better forecasts in finance, and in manufacturing, it can increase production controls and efficiency. Therefore rise in investment in Ai technologies due to its advantages in every sector is driving the market for the Artificial Intelligence market.

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth And Change from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global artificial intelligence market.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Machine learning; Natural language processing; Context-Aware Computing; Computer Vision; Others (Image processing, Speech recognition)

3) By End-user Industry: Healthcare; Automotive; Agriculture; Retail; Marketing; Telecommunication; Defense; Aerospace; Media & Entertainment; Others Companies Mentioned: Google; IBM; Baidu; Microsoft; Apple Inc. Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

