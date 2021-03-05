AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Market 2021 Research Analysis on Competitive landscape and Key Vendors, Forecast by 2027

Global AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as pandemic corona virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Swine flu epidemics, malaria, pneumonia etc. with rising geriatric population as well as surge in use of thermal cameras for the fever detection are major factors driving the growth of Global AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Market.

Scope of Global AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Market Report–

AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras are being designed to detect the excess body temperature by using infrared cameras and an algorithm. These infrared cameras and an algorithm detect and analyze body temperature to sense people who has a temperature higher than normal body temperature. When a exceed temperature detected, the camera transfers an immediate alert to the individual monitoring the space. The system has become accurate at reading a person’s body temperature up to a half degree Celsius due to its AI-based algorithm technology to an off-the-shelf camera and automates the monitoring and alert process. It has facility of security as well as thermal imaging and computer vision tech to detect people who have fever related to the virus like SARC Corona Virus etc. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical for essential for any businesses, individual to keep safe from spreading, thus this scalable system of AI-based fever detection cameras can be plotted at entrances and slowly check people one-by-one for fever. These detection systems has been used by many fortune 500 companies, schools, places of worship, as well as the U.S. Air Force and many airports around the world.

Global AI-Based fever detection cameras market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region and country level. On the basis of product type, global AI-Based fever detection cameras market is divided into with Turret/Bullet Cameras, hand-held cameras and others. Global AI-based fever detection cameras on the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, airports, railway stations, schools and public places, offices and others.

The regions covered in global AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras market sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Manufacturers:

Global AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras market reports cover prominent players like,

Miso Robotics

Integrated Health Information Systems

KroniKare

Megvii

Baidu

Altoros

scylla

Kogniz Health

Athena Security

Others

Global AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Market Dynamics–

The key factors driving the growth of global AI-Based fever detection cameras market are rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as pandemic corona virus, SARS, Swine flu epidemics, malaria, pneumonia etc. with rising geriatric population as well as surge in use of thermal cameras for the fever detection are important factor driving the growth of AI-Based fever detection cameras market. According to the WHO, the prevalence of infectious disease like SARS, Covid-19 corona virus is increasing at exponential rate. The main symptoms of this disease are higher temperature flu, cold and coughing. These diseases can be spread by coming in contact with the infected person and by many other means. According to WHO, worldwide more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 were being reported including with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries with more than 95044 deaths globally during this pandemic since 2019. Hence to curb the spreading of infectious viruses like Covid 19, SARS etc. AI-Based fever detection cameras are being used by many countries around the world. However, premature awareness among the people and high cost required for these devices may hamper the market growth. Moreover, increasing pandemic covid-19 cases worldwide and evolution of the technological advanced devices using machine learning algorithm, artificial intelligence, etc. for fever detection cameras may provide huge opportunity for the further growth of AI-Based fever detection cameras market.

AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the global AI-Based fever detection cameras market with the potential rate due to presence of advanced technology of artificial intelligence as well as surge in geriatric population which causes early infections of pandemic disease like Covid-19. According to WHO, the North America has reported more than cases of 188751 confirmed cases due to Covid 19 infections including 3400 the number of deaths in this region followed by Europe. In the European region has reported more than cases of 464 212 confirmed cases due to Covid 19 infections including 30089 the number of deaths in this region followed by Asia Pacific region. So as to curb this infection of pandemic Covid-19 corona virus various countries are utilizing the advanced technology to detect the infected persons like AI-Based fever detection cameras. This camera helps to isolate the infected person from crowd hence demand for has been increased around the globe during this pandemic.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the population as well as surge in the infectious disease cases. According to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) the Asia and the Pacific region has more than to 60% of the world’s population which estimated around 4.3 billion people and consisting the world’s most populous countries, China and India. Thus, to handle such crowd the AI-Based fever detection cameras plays lucrative role in detecting the people with fever hence to avoid the viral infections.

AI-Based Fever Detection Cameras Market Segmentation:–

by Product Type: Turret/Bullet Cameras, Hand-held cameras, Others,

by End-user Type: Hospitals, Airports, Railway stations, Schools and public places, Offices, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

