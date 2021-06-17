AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market Drastically Outstrip by 2028| Antidote Technologies, Inc., AiCure, LLC, Deep 6 AI, Deep Lens Inc., Innoplexus, Intelligencia.ai, MEDIAN Technologies, Mendel.ai, Phesi, Saama Technologies, Unlearn.AI

AI algorithms, in combination with wearable technology, can enable continuous patient monitoring and real-time insights into the safety and effectiveness of treatment while predicting the risk of dropouts, thereby enhancing engagement and retention.

Deep 6 AI uses NLP to extract clinical data such as symptoms, diagnoses, and treatments from patient records. Its software can even identify patients with conditions not explicitly mentioned in EHR data, improving the match rate between patients and clinical trials.

They achieve this by improving data quality, increasing patient compliance & retention, and identifying treatment efficacy more efficiently and reliably than ever before.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, combined with big data, hold the potential to solve many key clinical trial challenges. Big Data and AI technologies are complimentary as AI can help to synthesize and analyse ever-expanding data.

Top Key Players:

Antidote Technologies, Inc., AiCure, LLC, Deep 6 AI, Deep Lens Inc., Innoplexus, Intelligencia.ai, MEDIAN Technologies, Mendel.ai, Phesi, Saama Technologies, Unlearn.AI, Inc. and Trials.ai among others.

It gives an information in regards to Porter's Five Forces including substitutes, likely contestants, purchasers, industry contenders, and providers with certified data for comprehension the worldwide AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers business sector.

Market segmentation:

By Target Therapeutic

Cardiovascular Disorders

CNS Disorders

Infectious Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Other Disorders

By Trial Phase Revenue

Early Phase 1

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

By End Users

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academia and Other Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

