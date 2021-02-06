AI App Development Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global AI App Development Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the AI App Development market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “AI App Development Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the AI App Development industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global AI App Development market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

AI App Development Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global AI app development market is segmented into components, deployment, end-use industry, and geography. AI apps are widely used in various industries such as BFSI, retail, telecommunication, healthcare, real estate, and others, which is expected to boost the market across the globe. The BFSI segment is accounted for a considerable market share in 2019. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into cloud and on-premises segment.

The AI App Development Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Government / Public Sector

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

USM Business Systems

Miquido

TechAhead

Prolitus Technology

Sigma Data Systems

SoluLab

Fusion Informatics Limited

QUYTECH

ArStudioz

Azilen Technologies

Key Questions Answered by AI App Development Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

