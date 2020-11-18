Agrochemicals Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2027 | BASF SE, Dow, Yara, Bayer AG

A new research study with title Global Agrochemicals Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research. This Agrochemicals report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2027. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Top Leading Companies BASF SE, Dow, Yara, Bayer AG, ICL, Sociedad Química Y Minera S.A., The Mosaic Company, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., FMC Corporation, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Winharvest, HERINGER, K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)., Corteva., UPL, China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd., ADAMA India Private Limited, Nufarm, among other .

Increasing growth in greenhouse vegetable production, lack of availability of arable land, surging levels of investment in research and development activities, ease of use of agrochemicals are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the agrochemicals market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, technological upgradation along with rising growth of the arable crop and yield which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the agrochemicals market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Easy availability of eco-friendly product substitute along with rising concern regarding environment are acting as market restraints for the growth of the agrochemicals market in the above mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness regarding agrochemicals along with improving efficiency which will become the biggest challenge for the growth of the market.

This Agrochemicals report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. All the information, statistics and data encompassed in this report has been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This market research report contains various parameters of the Agrochemicals industry. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, key insights to the company profile of the key market players.

By Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Lawns and Turfs, Others), Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Others), Form (Paints and Coatings, Pesticides, Chemicals, Gasoline, Printing, Rubber and Leather), Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides)

The agrochemicals market is also segmented on the basis of type. The type is segmented into fertilizers, and pesticides. Fertilizers have been further segmented into nitrogenous fertilizers, phosphatic fertilizers, and potassic fertilizers. Nitrogenous fertilizers have been further sub segmented into urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonia, and other nitrogenous fertilizers. Phosphatic fertilizers have been further sub segmented into di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), triple superphosphate (TSP), and other phosphatic fertilizers. Pesticides have been further segmented into organophosphates, pyrethroids, biopesticides, neonicotinoides, and other pesticides. Organophosphates have been further sub segmented into acephate, chlorpyrifos, diazinon, dimethoate, glyphosate, malathion, methamidophos, and other organophosphates pesticides. Pyrethroids have been further sub segmented into bifenthrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin, lambda-cyhalothrin, permethrin, and other pyrethroid pesticides. Biopesticides have been further sub segmented into spinosad, abamectin, and other biopesticides. Neonicotinoides have been further sub segmented into imidacloprid, thiacloprid, thiamethoxam, acetamiprid, and other neonicotinoides pesticides. Other pesticides have been further sub segmented into benzoylurea, hydrazides, fipronil, indoxacarb, and other acaricides.

