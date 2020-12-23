Agrochemicals Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2027)

The “Global Agrochemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the agrochemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global agrochemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agrochemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Agrochemicals include pesticides, fertilizers, soil conditioners, and other chemicals used for agricultural and non-agricultural activities as well. They have a major role in enhancing food & fiber production, besides land management. Pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, and others protect crops from possible diseases, weeds, and pests. Many agrochemicals are toxic may pose significant risks to health and environment and their use is therefore highly regulated across countries.

The global agrochemicals market is segmented by type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented as pesticides, fertilizers, liming and acidifying agents, soil conditioners, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as agriculture, forestry operations, animal husbandry, gardens, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key agrochemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

The Agrochemicals Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads.

