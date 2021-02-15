Agrochemical Intermediates Market 2020: Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by 2027| Top Players – Dow, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Nufarm Limited, Croda International Plc, BASF SE

Agrochemical Intermediates Market research report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. All of these industry insights of global market report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. Confidently rely on the information mentioned in this report as it is derived only from the valuable and genuine resources. The competitive landscape part of the Global Agrochemical Intermediates Industry business report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Agrochemical intermediates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Rising population and subsidies allocated by government in emerging economies for surging agricultural mechanisms is the major factor driving the growth of agrochemical intermediates market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Agrochemical intermediates are extensively used to produce pesticides such as herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. Common examples of agrochemical intermediates are 4-Fluorotoluene Diethyl Phosphorochloridothionate, 2-Chloro-6-(Trichloromethyl) Pyridine, 2-Chloro-5-Chloro Methyl Pyridine and 2-Chloropropionic Acid. The most commonly used agrochemical intermediates among end users are amines, alkylamines, aldehydes and acids.

Emerging environmental concerns is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increase in commercial value of agrochemical intermediates, rising demand for innovative but organic compost, rising favorable government policies, rising technological advancements, rising agriculture activities all over the globe due to rise in the demand for food, increasing population all over the globe directly impacts the rising need for agriculture which acts as the major factors among others driving the growth of agrochemical intermediates market. Moreover, rising modernization and technological advancements in the farming techniques and increasing research and development activities will further create new opportunities for agrochemical intermediates market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, rising lack of consumer awareness and ecological concerns and rising prices of the agrochemicals are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of agrochemical intermediates market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The major players covered in the agrochemical intermediates market report are Dow, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Nufarm Limited, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman International LLC, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., Stepan Company, Clariant, Lamberti S.p.A., WinField Solutions LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Momentive, Interagro Ltd., Monsanto Company, ORO AGRI, Syngenta, Elkem ASA, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Monument Chemical, and Loveland Products Inc., Global Nutrition International and QualiTech, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the agrochemical intermediates market due to rising demand for innovative but organic compost, increasing favorable government policies, rising technological advancements, rising agriculture activities and rising advancements in the farming techniques in this region. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the expected regions in terms of growth in agrochemical intermediates market due to increasing demand of food due to rise in population in these regions.

Agrochemical Intermediates market is segmented on the basis of type, layer, vehicle type and Agrochemical intermediates market is segmented on the basis of products and end-user. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

• Based on products, the agrochemical intermediates market has been segmented into alkylamines, amines, aldehydes and acids.

• The agrochemical intermediates market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Based on regions, the Agrochemical Intermediates Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

