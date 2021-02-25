Agro Textiles Market 2021: Business Strategies, Demand, Key Country Analysis with Forecast 2027

Crop protection is the major challenge in the agriculture industry, faced by farmers. The textile structures are used in the numerous forms in greenhouse, and shade house or poly house. These are also used in open fields to control environmental factors like water, temperature, and humidity. The agro textiles used in bird net windshield, sunscreen, hail protection net, mulch mat, and harvesting net. The agro textiles used to enhance the quality, higher yields fewer damages and bearable losses. Moreover, these textiles are used to classify the woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics applied for agricultural, horticulture & floriculture that uses covering livestock protection, shading, weed & insect control, and extension of the growing season.

The agro textiles market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to increasing adoption of hi-tech farming technique and improving the crop quality to increase overall productivity. However, high demand for food crops owing to the increasing per capita consumption is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the agro textiles market.

The “Global Agro Textiles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global agro textiles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agro textiles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global agro textiles market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the agro textiles market is segmented as, fishing nets, anti-hail nets & bird protection nets, mulch-mats, shade-nets, and others. Based on the application, the agro textiles market is categorized as, aquaculture, horticulture & floriculture, agriculture, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global agro textiles market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The agro textiles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the agro textiles market in the coming years, due to rising standards of global farming in the production of safe food, and increasing demand for food with the growing population in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for vegetables and fruits, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and strawberries in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting agro textiles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the agro textiles market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key agro textiles manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the agro textiles market include, Tama, SRF Limited, Belton Industries, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Diatex, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd., Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwoven Co., Ltd., Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, CAPATEX LTD, and B&V Agro Irrigation Co among others.

