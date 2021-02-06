Agritourism Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Agritourism Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Agritourism market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Agritourism Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Agritourism industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Agritourism market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Agritourism Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global agritourism market is segmented on the basis of type, activities, tour type, booking channel, consumer demographics, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into direct-market, experience and education, and event and recreation agritourism. The event and recreation agritourism segment held the largest market share in 2019 and accounted for over 51% market share in terms of revenue. The segment growth is attributed to an increase in the demand for activities and recreational tours at the farm.

The Agritourism Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Event and Recreation Agritourism

By Tour Type:

Group Travelers

Individual Travelers

By Activities:

Overnight Stay

Special Events and Festivals

Off the Farm

Recreation Activities and Events

By Consumer Demographics:

Men

Women

Kids

By Booking Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group, LLC

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings Inc.

China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd

Quadrant Australia

Domiruth PeruTravel

Bay Farm Tours

Agriturismo France

Kansas Agritourism

Key Questions Answered by Agritourism Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

