Agriculture Technologies Market Share, Manufacturers in Globe, Demands, Benefits, Opportunities to 2028

Market Analysis: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Global agriculture technologies market is driven by the achievement of operational efficiency and effectiveness through heavy acceptance of technology in farming practices which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Agricultural technologies can be defined as technologies that are being used in the hardware or machines which is used in farming process. These technologies make the machinery work in same way as to be done by humans and animals for farming. It has brought a revolutionary change in modern farming on the global level.

Market Drivers:

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide. As it is more effective than human work process.

Rise in the demand for food across the globe for ever growing population. This increases the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster.

Increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with quantity.

Market Restraints:

The agricultural industry is very fragmented because of this the technology within the agriculture are not being implemented globally.

There are less skilled farmer which do not have much technological knowledge on how to use the agricultural technology

There is high initial cost in the agricultural technology implementation which restrains the people to use such tools & techniques.

Segmentation: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

By Agriculture Type Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Fish Farming Smart Greenhouses Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

By Offering Hardware Precision Farming Hardware Automation and Control Systems Sensing and Monitoring Systems Livestock Monitoring Hardware RFID Tags & Readers Sensors Transmitters & Mounting Equipment GPS Others Fish Farming Hardware GPS/GNSS Sensors Others Smart Greenhouse Hardware HVAC Systems LED Grow Lights Sensors Others Software Local/Web Based Cloud Based Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Services System Integration & Consulting Managed Services Connectivity Services Assisted Professional Services Maintenance and Support By Application Precision Farming Applications Livestock Monitoring Applications Fish Farming Applications Smart Greenhouse Applications Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture) By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Watson decision platform for agriculture to be launched by IBM which wil integrate data and artificial intelligence within the farming. This will help the food producers and their suppliers to easily manage their raw material and finished products.

In January 2018, John deere and farm dog brought a new project to produce variable rate spray technology. This will help in controlling the pest and diseases within the livestock.

Competitive Analysis: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Global agriculture technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agriculture technologies for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Agriculture Technologies Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC.

Research Methodology: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

