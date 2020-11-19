Agriculture Pheromones Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026|| Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

While preparing Agriculture Pheromones Market research report, few of the attributes that are adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and latest technology. Every possible effort has been taken while researching and analyzing information to place so as this market report. With the watchful use of established and advanced tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. Agriculture Pheromones Market report contains thorough analysis of the market structure alongside forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the market. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are International Pheromone Systems Ltd, Novagrica, ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Biocontrol Corporationc, Bioline AgroSciences Ltd., Pherobank B.V., Certis Europe B.V., Sedq Healthy Crops s.l., Biobest Group NV, Koppert Biological Systems, Russell IPM Ltd, The Wonderful Company LLC., Trécé, Inc., ISCA., Bedoukian Research, Inc., Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L., Sumitomo Corporation, BASF SE, ISAGRO, ShinEtsu

Agriculture Pheromones Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 6,315.44 million by 2027. Increasing preference of new flavoured products and development of various meat based flavoured have augmented the growth of agricultural pheromones market.

With the market statistics mentioned in the Agriculture Pheromones Market business report, it has become possible to gain global perspective for the international business.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural pheromones market is segmented into type, product type, nature, mode of application, species, crop type, function and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, repellent pheromones and others. In 2020, sex pheromones segment is dominating the market as sex pheromones are mostly preferred to attract the insects and helps in mass trapping while the changing the mechanism of natural sex hormones.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pest control, pest control device and accessories. In 2020, pest control segment is dominating the market as majority of the pheromones are used in form of pest control to protect the crops from damage and from harmful insecticides.

On the basis of nature, the market is segmented organic and inorganic. In 2020, inorganic segment is dominating the market as most of the pheromones semi chemicals are manufactured synthetically. The reverse mechanisms are incorporated with the help of chemicals which leading their growth. However, organic segment is growing with the highest CAGR as major manufacturers focusing towards the development of organic based pheromones due to the growing utilization of clean labelled products.

On the basis of mode of application, the market is segmented into dispensers, traps and spray and others. In 2020, dispensers segment is dominating the market as these are used to protect the crops from further damage.

On the basis of species, the market is segmented into butterflies, beetles & bugs, moths, armyworms and others. In 2020, moths segment is dominating the market as majority of the moths are responsible for the damaging the fruit plants and various cereal crops especially in Europe and North America, hence the pheromones are mostly preferred for mass trapping of bugs and moths.

On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & nuts, vegetable, flower, tea plants and others. In 2020, fruits & nuts is dominating the market as insecticides such as moths, bugs and warms are mostly responsible for the damaging the fruits and nuts including apple, almonds, cashew and other walnuts.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into detection and monitoring, mass trapping and matting disruption. In 2020, mating disruption segment is dominating the market as most of the moths and insecticides are handled by changing their hormonal mechanism using sex hormones.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2020, direct segment is dominating the market as majority of the pheromones are mostly distributed by the manufacturers to major crop land holders directly.

