Agriculture IoT Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | Ag Leader Technology, AKVA Group ASA , Antelliq

Internet of Things (IoT) has been transforming modern agriculture industry. Global agriculture IoT market will reach $63.68 billion by 2030, growing by 14.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to emerging technological advancements and increasing number of government initiatives for IoT applications in agriculture.

Highlighted with 92 tables and 72 figures, this 163-page report "Global Agriculture IoT Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), System, Application (Precision Agriculture, Indoor Farming, Livestock, Aquaculture), and Region" is based on a holistic research of the entire global agriculture IoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global agriculture IoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, System, Application, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Agriculture IoT Hardware

– Automation and Control Systems

– Sensing and Monitoring Devices

– Navigation and Guidance Systems

Agriculture IoT Software

– Cloud Based Product

– On Premises Product

Agriculture IoT Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on System, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Tracking & Positioning Systems

– GNSS/GPS Devices

– RFID

Monitoring & Detection Systems

– Wireless Sensor Network

– UAVs/Drones

– Auto-steering & Autonomous Vehicles

Communication Systems

– Network Communication Technologies

– Standards & Protocols

Cloud Computing

Data Management Systems

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Precision Agriculture IoT

– Crop Health Scouting

– Yield Monitoring

– Water, Pest & Fertilizer Management

– Climate, Weather & Soil Monitoring

– Farm Mapping

– Other Applications

Indoor Farming IoT

– Plant and Yield Monitoring

– Lighting Management

– Water, Pest & Fertilizer Management

– Ambient Environmental Monitoring

– Other Applications

Livestock Farming IoT

– Animal Health Monitoring

– Milk Harvesting

– Feeding Management

– Breeding Management

– Geofencing & Mapping

– Other Applications

Fisheries and Aquaculture IoT

– Animal Behavior & Health Monitoring

– Feed Monitoring

– Aquatic Species Tracking and Navigation

– Geofencing & Mapping

– Other Applications

Precision Forestry IoT

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, System, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Ag Leader Technology

AKVA Group ASA

Antelliq

Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

Deere & Company

Delaval

Eruvaka Technologies

Farmers Edge

GEA Group

Komatsu Forest

Ponsse

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Raven Industries

Smartcultiva Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in Agriculture IoT Market Report:

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 25

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 27

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 41

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 41

3.2 Agriculture IoT Hardware 43

3.3 Agriculture IoT Software 44

3.4 Agriculture IoT Services 45

4 Segmentation of Global Market by System 46

4.1 Market Overview by System 46

4.2 Tracking & Positioning Systems 48

4.3 Monitoring & Detection Systems 49

4.4 Communication Systems 50

4.5 Cloud Computing 51

4.6 Data Management Systems 52

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 53

5.1 Market Overview by Application 53

5.2 Precision Agriculture IoT 55

5.3 Indoor Farming IoT 57

5.4 Livestock Farming IoT 59

5.5 Fisheries and Aquaculture IoT 61

5.6 Precision Forestry IoT 63

5.7 Other Applications 64

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 65

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 65

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 69

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 69

6.2.2 U.S. 73

6.2.3 Canada 77

6.2.4 Mexico 79

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 81

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 81

6.3.2 Germany 85

6.3.3 UK 87

6.3.4 France 89

6.3.5 Spain 91

6.3.6 Italy 93

6.3.7 Russia 95

6.3.8 Rest of European Market 97

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 99

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 99

6.4.2 Japan 103

6.4.3 China 106

6.4.4 Australia 108

6.4.5 India 110

6.4.6 South Korea 112

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 114

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 116

6.5.1 Argentina 119

6.5.2 Brazil 121

6.5.3 Chile 123

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market 125

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 126

6.6.1 UAE 129

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 131

6.6.3 South Africa 133

6.6.4 Other National Markets 135

7 Competitive Landscape 136

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 136

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 139

7.3 Company Profiles 140

Ag Leader Technology 140

AKVA Group ASA 142

Antelliq 143

Deepfield Robotics (Bosch) 144

Deere & Company 145

Delaval 146

Eruvaka Technologies 147

Farmers Edge 148

GEA Group 149

Komatsu Forest 150

Ponsse 151

PrecisionHawk Inc. 152

Raven Industries 153

Smartcultiva Corporation 154

Topcon Corporation 155

Trimble Inc. 156

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 157

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 157

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 160

Related Reports and Products 163

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

