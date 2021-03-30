Agriculture Equipment Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2020-2027

Agricultural equipment aid in increasing agricultural productivity with less time consumption. In addition, agricultural equipment require lower effort inputs, thereby reducing the demand for human labor on farms. This not only saves time of operations but also saves costs incurred on manpower. Furthermore, advancements in machine technologies promote the growth of the agricultural equipment market. This is attributed to the fact that implementation of automatic and semi-automatic machinery increases the crop production, owing to lower downtimes and highly precise operations.

The global agriculture equipment market size is expected to reach $166,491.6million in 2027, from $105,000.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacificdominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 38.6% share of the globalagriculture equipmentindustry.

Major Key Players of the Agriculture Equipment Market are:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Escorts Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, SDF S.p.A., AGROSTROJ Pelh?imov, a.s., China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd. (Sinomach), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., and Kubota Corporation.

Major Types of Agriculture Equipment covered are:

Tractors

Harvesters

Soil Preparation & Cultivation

Irrigation &Crop Processing

Agriculture Spraying Equipment

Hay &Forage Machines

Others

By Automation

Automatic

Semiautomatic

Manual

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Agriculture Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Agriculture Equipment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Agriculture Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Agriculture Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Agriculture Equipment market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Agriculture Equipment market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Agriculture Equipment market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agriculture Equipment Market Size

2.2 Agriculture Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Agriculture Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Agriculture Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Agriculture Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Agriculture Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Agriculture Equipment industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

