Agriculture Drones Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2021 To 2027

The rapid demand for food due to the growing population and technological advancement is driving the market.

The global Agriculture Drones market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly due to the advancement in technology. Certain factors such as a high level of awareness regarding agricultural drones, advancements in farming technology, and investments into venture funding, which boosts productivity. The growth in yield and initiative took by the government across the globe to support the market will foster the agricultural drones market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, the Indian Agricultural Department announced its plan for the deployment of drones in the areas of Rajasthan, India, as well as in the areas of the monsoon period for the anti-locust operations. The locust attack leads to massive crop destruction.

The hardware segment held a significant market share of 52.8% in the year 2019. On June 5, 2019, Amazon announced the release of its latest hybrid drone, which uses a combination of depth cameras, thermal cameras, and sonar to detect any hazards.

North America helps a significant share due to the exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the part 107 rule, which will help support the adoption of these drones in the agricultural industry. The exemption will attract increased investment from the venture capitalist.

Key participants include Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Agriculture Drones Market on the basis of component, integrant, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Fixed Wing Drones Rotary Blade Drones Hybrid Drones Software and Services Data Management Software Imaging Software Data Analytics Software Others Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Propulsion System Controller System Camera System Frames Navigation System Batteries Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Crop Scouting Field Mapping Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Crop Spraying Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Agriculture Drones market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Agriculture Drones industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Agriculture Drones market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agriculture Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agriculture Drones Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High demand of food owing to the increase in population

4.2.2.2. Increase in investment in research of new agricultural drones

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Safety concerns associated with drones

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Agriculture Drones Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.1.1. Fixed Wing Drones

5.1.1.2. Rotary Blade Drones

5.1.1.3. Hybrid Drones

5.1.2. Software and Services

5.1.2.1. Data Management Software

5.1.2.2. Imaging Software

5.1.2.3. Data Analytics Software

5.1.2.4. Others

