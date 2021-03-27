Agriculture Drone Market To Witness Heightened CAGR +13% by 2028 with key Players SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., PrecisionHawk Inc., Trimble Inc., Parrot S.A., Microdrones GmbH, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., American Robotics, Inc.

Agricultural Drones Market size was over USD 300 million in 2021 and $5.19 billion by 2028 Global shipments are set to grow at over +31% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

In February 2021, US reported investments in UAVs and robotics with volumes up to USD 389 million in 2021 and approximately 40 companies raising the funds. DJI, a well-established player in China raised USD 75 million during its first drone launched especially for the agricultural space.

Agricultural drones help to boost crop production, optimize agriculture operations and monitor crop growth. Drones assist farmers to measure, observe and act based on real-time crop data. Agricultural drones industry forecast will continue to remain bullish due to emerging trend for crop scouting.

The Global Agriculture Drone Market 2021-2028 features the market size and also industry dynamics associated with the growth of the market, including forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global market.

Agriculture Drone Market Top Leading Vendors:-

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., (China), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), PrecisionHawk Inc. (U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Parrot S.A. (France), Microdrones GmbH (Germany), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.), American Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sentera, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

Hardware Rotary Blade Fixed Wing Hybrid

Software

Market by Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Irrigation

Precision Fish Farming

Others

Various factors are responsible for the market's growth trajectory. The report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Agriculture Drone market. It also estimates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market.

The Global Agriculture Drone Market report additionally covers every one of the regions and nations of the world together with the development status, including market size, volume, and share, and in addition, value information, import and trade, and the regional forecast. The significant regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The various prominent players in the current market are listed in this report. Key players are widely discussed in this report along with their revenue in promising regions.

