Agriculture Analytics Market is expected to Reach US$ 2186.21 Mn by 2022, owing to the Incorporation of IoT to Increase Agriculture Production, says Absolute Markets Insights

The agriculture sector is undergoing a transformation driven by new technology, which seems very exciting, as it will allow this primary sector to move into the next level of farm productivity and profitability. Precision agriculture has become the third wave of the modern agricultural revolution, the first was mechanisation and the second was the green revolution with its genetic modification, and is now being intensified by an increase in farm information systems due to the availability of larger amounts of data. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in October 2016 that precision agriculture technology has improved net income and operating profits. In addition, when considering the climate, new technologies are increasingly being used in farms to ensure the sustainability of agricultural production. However, the implementation of these technologies requires uncertainties and trade-offs. Studies claims that the factors that will encourage the adoption of sustainable farming technologies include better education and training for farmers, knowledge sharing, easy availability of financial resources, and increasing demand for organic food by consumers.. Farms that plan to be technology-driven in some way have major benefits, such as saving money and work, increasing production or cutting costs with minimal effort, and producing healthier food with more environmentally friendly practises. These factors are aiding for the development of agriculture analytics market.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in an agricultural context refers to the use of sensors and other devices to translate any aspect and activity involved in farming into data. Estimates suggest that between 10% and 15% of US farmers use IoT solutions across 1200 million hectares and 250,000 farms. IoT drives Agriculture 4.0, in fact, IoT technology is one of the reasons why agriculture can produce such a large amount of useful knowledge, and the agricultural sector is expected to be highly affected by the developments in these technologies. Studies claims that with modern methods, IoT has the ability to increase agricultural production by 70 % by 2050. Knowledge provided is translated into profitable decisions when it is handled efficiently. Current developments in IoT technology are making smart farming grow exponentially as remote and data based farming has become a key element in modern agriculture to aid farmers with crucial decision-making. Valuable advantages emerge with objective knowledge acquired by sensors with a view of optimising efficiency and sustainability, which in turn is aiding for the growth of agriculture analytics market. This type of farm-based data is based on data that can improve productivity by preventing abuse of resources and environmental pollution. Data-driven agriculture, with the aid of robotic solutions integrating artificial intelligence techniques, is expected to provide the basis for sustainable agriculture in the future.

Agriculture 5.0 is possibly the latest functionality of the technology deck. The definition of Agriculture 5.0 means that farms follow the concepts of precision agriculture and use equipment that includes unmanned operations and autonomous decision support systems. Agriculture 5.0 therefore requires the use of robotics and other types of AI. Traditionally, farms required many workers, often seasonal, to harvest crops and keep farms productive. However, society has changed from being an agrarian society with large numbers of people living in farms to people living in cities; as a result, farms face the challenge of labour shortages. One solution to this shortage of workers is agricultural robots that incorporate AI features. Thus, such factors are driving the growth of agriculture analytics market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global agriculture analytics market. The agriculture analytics market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Agriculture Analytics Market

By Application Area

Farm Analytics

Livestock Analytics

Aquaculture Analytics

By Component

Solution

Services

By Farm Size

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



